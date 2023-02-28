BARK TECHNOLOGIES AND VILO LIVING ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP

Bark's Award-Winning Parental Controls Integrated into Vilo's Mesh Wi-Fi Routers

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bark Technologies today announced a partnership with Vilo Living, the Seattle-based technology startup with a mission to make easy, affordable, and reliable Wi-Fi connectivity available to anyone through their mesh hardware and remote management solutions. This partnership will enable Vilo users to benefit from the online safety leader's parental control solutions by integrating in-home parental controls within Vilo's mesh Wi-Fi systems at no extra cost to all of Vilo's end users based in the U.S.

(PRNewsfoto/Bark Technologies) (PRNewswire)

The Bark/Vilo partnership is Bark's first integration with a mesh router platform available directly to consumers.

Founded in 2015 by Brian Bason, a tech executive and father of two, Bark is known for developing highly sophisticated, AI-powered parental safety tools that include a newly launched smartphone, an app, a local network hardware device, school-specific monitoring systems, the Parenting in a Tech World book, and other educational resources that help keep 6.5 million children safe at home and in more than 3,400 schools and districts nationwide.

As the first partnership to offer Bark's safety tools within a mesh Wi-Fi system available directly to consumers, the Bark/Vilo integration can help safeguard connected devices within the home, allowing parents to manage when their kids can access the internet by setting custom schedules and screen time rules. Parents can also choose to block or allow access to online gaming and streaming sites or simply pause the internet whenever kids need a break.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Vilo across their product line, including their new Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems," said Skylar Walker, vice president of business development at Bark. "Vilo has done an impressive job of creating a high-quality product at an affordable price point, and now offers the premier safety filtering tool as part of their product."

Vilo's AC1200 mesh Wi-Fi system which provides coverage up to 1,500 sq. ft. is now integrated with Bark's in-home parental controls. The newly released Vilo 6 AX1800 which can cover up to 2,000 sq. ft. per unit will be soon integrated with Bark as well. Vilo customers can activate parental controls powered by Bark directly from their Vilo app and manage their Bark Parental control settings by installing the Bark Parent app.

"We are incredibly excited about this partnership," said Jessie Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Vilo. "For end users, Bark offers a superior parental control experience that gives them control over any device connected to the Vilo network. For our ISP customers, this gives them a competitive edge and enables them to provide exceptional subscriber experience at no extra cost."

Visit www.viloliving.com/bark-in-home for more information.

About Bark

Bark is an award-winning parental control app that helps protect 6.5 million children at home and in more than 3,400 schools and districts nationwide. Bark is currently available in the U.S., South Africa, and Australia. Using highly sophisticated artificial intelligence, Bark alerts families to concerning behaviors in a variety of categories, including cyberbullying, depression, suicidal ideation, violence, and online predation, and gives caregivers best next steps for how to address those issues. Bark monitors more than 30 of today's most popular social media platforms and apps, as well as text messages, images, videos, chats, emails, and files. Families also get the ability to create custom screen time schedules, block websites and apps, and receive location alerts when kids are on the go. Visit www.bark.us for more information.

About Vilo

Based in Seattle, WA, Vilo Living is a technology startup with a mission to make easy, affordable, and reliable Wi-Fi connectivity available to anyone, anywhere. Through our integrated mesh Wi-Fi hardware and remote management solution known as Vilo for ISPs, we empower ISPs of all sizes to delight their customers with an enhanced Wi-Fi experience at home, reduce operating and support cost, and grow their business.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bark Technologies