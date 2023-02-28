Ellie Mental Health Celebrates Milestone, Signing 500th Franchise Clinic License

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Mental Health – a clinician owned mental health care company creating accessible care through franchising– today announced that they have signed their 500th franchise license. The continued growth is a testament to the brand's commitment to putting clients and clinicians first.

"We could not be prouder to sign our 500th clinic license in under two years since we began franchising," said Chris Pash, senior vice president for growth and development at Ellie Mental Health. "The response from the mental health community has been extraordinary, the continued interest and action behind the franchise owners demonstrated the need for accessible quality mental health care nationwide."

Ellie Mental Health attributes its continued success to the franchise's unique approach to health care, designed for both employees and clients. Ellie Mental Health's clinicians find an unmatched company culture focused on providing a safe and inspiring work environment. Clients who use Ellie Mental Health services receive customized and convenient mental health care – made with individuals in mind.

"It's our first priority to provide our team the support they need to open these clinics," said Jesse McBain, senior vice president of franchise operations at Ellie Mental Health. "We have been actively working with the clinic owners through our Ellie academy program to set them up for success, as we are projected to open 150 clinics across the country this year."

Ellie Mental Health is seeking franchise partners who are passionate about mental health and will go above and beyond to exceed the needs of clients. For more information about franchising, visit https://www.elliementalhealth.com/.

About Ellie Mental Health

Ellie Mental Health is a millennial-made and clinician owned mental health care company that is rapidly expanding across the nation through franchising. The brand is transforming the culture of mental healthcare by providing creative solutions and innovative thinking to reduce barriers in accessing mental health services. For more information about Ellie Mental Health, visit https://www.elliementalhealth.com/.

