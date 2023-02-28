ILC Dover Adds Platinum-Cured Silicone Tubing to Expanding Liquid Handling Portfolio for Biotherapeutics Markets

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ILC Dover LP ("ILC Dover" or the "Company"), specializing in innovative single-use solutions for biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical processing, announced it is now offering platinum-cured silicone tubing to expand its growing liquid handling portfolio. Used for a variety of applications throughout the biomanufacturing process including upstream, downstream and fill & finish, ILC Dover's platinum-cured silicone tubing is designed and validated for the high quality, purity, and performance requirements of biopharmaceutical fluid transfer processes.

ILC Dover offers a comprehensive and integrated solution portfolio to support customers' unique needs in powder and liquid handling. The addition of platinum-cured silicone tubing enhances the Company's single-use liquid handling portfolio to better serve its biopharmaceutical customers worldwide.

"As an integrated solutions provider to companies of all sizes across the globe, ILC Dover is ready to offer this critical component with superior performance and assurance of supply," said Corey Walker, CEO of ILC Dover. "This new offering represents how we continue to grow and meet demand, while remaining focused on providing broader and more comprehensive workflow solutions within the biopharmaceutical, cell & gene therapy, and related life sciences end markets."

The Company's platinum-cured silicone tubing offers unparalleled benefits to customers – improving performance, saving time, lowering risks, and reducing cost. It is available in several standard sizes and is manufactured under an ISO 13485-2016 quality management system and is FDA registered.

To learn more about ILC Dover's platinum-cured silicone tubing offerings, please visit https://ilcdover.com/products/platinum-cured-silicone-tubing or contact your local sales representative.

About ILC Dover

ILC Dover is a world-leader in the innovative design and production of solutions for biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device markets as well as a leading supplier for the (aero)space industries. Our customers will attest to our relentless dedication to high value products, advanced technology, and responsive service, as our visionary solutions have improved efficiency while safeguarding people, product, and infrastructure in hazardous conditions through flexible protective solutions since 1947. For more information on ILC Dover, please visit www.ilcdover.com.

