TIME Celebrates 100 Years of Trusted and Impactful Storytelling

Timed to its 100th anniversary on March 3, TIME launches its year-long centennial celebrations with an editorial project on the impact of TIME covers since 1923 and looks ahead to its next century

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME begins the year-long celebration of its centennial with the release of A Century of Impact, a new multi-platform editorial project that both commemorates the enduring power of TIME's iconic red border and looks toward the next century by exploring the voices, ideas, and innovations that will drive global progress for the future.

Since its first issue on March 3, 1923, TIME has told the stories of the people who shape, challenge, and inspire the world. Today, TIME reaches the largest audience in its history—more than 100 million people around the world across its platforms—and its iconic magazine, with more than 1 million subscribers, remains the largest U.S. print title in news.

"We are proud and energized to enter our centennial year with the largest and most engaged audience in our history and a powerful brand built on TIME's legacy of 100 years of trust and impactful storytelling," said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley. "Now, as we celebrate this milestone, we are focused on cementing TIME's position for the future by continuing to accelerate our digital transformation, while reaching new customers and audiences and driving relevancy."

Sibley and TIME Editor-in-Chief and Executive Chairman Edward Felsenthal write in a special letter to readers: "This issue is, for all of us at TIME, an extra­ordinarily special one. Publishing 100 years since our brand came to life as a 32-page weekly, it is a marker of ­constancy and change. Constancy in our unwavering commitment to trusted journalism that tells the world's story through the people who shape it. Change in so many ways, but most importantly in the stories themselves and the ways we tell them."

They continue: "TIME's co-founder Henry Luce saw business as an exercise in foresight, and the company he launched was from the start an innovator. Out of TIME's pages sprang numerous new businesses and brands, from Fortune and Sports Illustrated to, decades later, People and HBO.... As we begin our second century, that spirit of innovation and disruption inspires us every day. At this moment of massive transformation in our industry and the world we cover, we are more committed than ever before to ensuring that our company and our journalism thrive in the decades to come." https://bit.ly/3xX3WIf

TIME's A Century of Impact project features reflections on 100 years of making history through the eyes of the people who lived it, including interviews with prominent TIME cover subjects, as well as original essays and new reporting on the remarkable history of TIME's most memorable covers. For the project, which launches today and will continue throughout the year, TIME will also turn to leading voices from around the world on what the next century will hold.

Read TIME's A Century of Impact project: https://bit.ly/3SEjr1s

See TIME's centennial cover: https://bit.ly/3KGhIqg

About the cover: https://bit.ly/3yhnQhv

Highlights include from TIME's A Century of Impact project include :

D.W. Pine, TIME's Creative Director, who has created more than 800 covers in 25 years, on what the cover of TIME means and how it has evolved over the course of a century: https://bit.ly/3y1z49D

The Dalai Lama on the gratitude he feels looking back at his escape from Tibet 64 years after appearing on the cover of TIME: https://bit.ly/3SHL9dG

Bibi Aisha's TIME cover in 2010 showed the world the brutality of the Taliban. In an interview with Angelina Jolie, Aisha speaks about how it also changed her life: https://bit.ly/3EJYdtj

Laverne Cox on what's changed since the 2014 'Transgender Tipping Point' TIME cover: https://bit.ly/3kw0KAc

Spike Lee on Jackie Robinson's influence and the 1947 TIME cover of the athlete that now hangs in his office: https://bit.ly/3IuwrSk

An interview with Jamie Lynne Grumet a decade after appearing on TIME's controversial breastfeeding cover: https://bit.ly/3metsGs

Nancy Gibbs, the first woman to be editor-in-chief of TIME, on the lasting influence of the magazine's 1923 debut: https://bit.ly/3IF3P9n

Former editor-in-chief of TIME Richard Stengel on how TIME's choice of 'You' for Person of the Year in 2006 was mocked but now seems prescient: https://bit.ly/3YYYJeV

Martin Luther King Jr.'s letter to TIME co-founder Henry Luce on being named 'Man of the Year' in 1964: https://bit.ly/3Y66X3t

Big Bird on how TIME should celebrate 100 years by being neighborly: https://bit.ly/3EHyd1z

An interview with TIME Inc. archivist Bill Hooper on the ever-lasting influence of the newsmagazine: https://bit.ly/3kw0hxW

Globally renowned for convening the world's most influential people, TIME plans to recognize its 100th anniversary at each of its tentpole events around the world throughout 2023 by shining a spotlight on the people, including world leaders, athletes, artists, activists, and more, who have built a legacy of influence and impact. Additional plans for TIME's centennial will be announced throughout the year.

TIME's centennial year aligns with a period of record growth, digital transformation and innovation at TIME, including year-over-year revenue growth in 2021 and 2022 and the launch of six new business divisions: the Emmy Award-winning film and television division TIME Studios that has generated more than $100 million in revenue; a rapidly growing global live events business built around its iconic TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises; an industry-leading web3 division including the TIMEPieces NFT community; Red Border Studios, producer of award-winning branded content; the website-building platform TIME Sites, which TIME acquired earlier this year; and the sustainability and climate-action platform TIME CO2.

