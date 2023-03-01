AP-HP signs 4-year agreement with Proactis and Cegedim to optimise the management of its supply

AP-HP signs 4-year agreement with Proactis and Cegedim to optimise the management of its supply

LONDON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proactis, the leading Source-to-Pay software solution provider, and Cegedim, specialists in the management of digital flows in the healthcare and B2B ecosystems, have announced the signing of a four-year contract with AP-HP Hôpitaux de Paris for the deployment of a solution to manage supply across its hospitals, enabling the group to optimise its purchasing processes.

A Parisian university hospital with a European dimension and a worldwide reputation, the AP-HP welcomes 10 million patients every year. It is the largest employer in the Ile de France region, with more than 100,000 employees in its 39 establishments.

In order to meet the AP-HP's objective of optimising purchasing processes, Proactis and Cegedim have developed a tailored solution that combines their two areas of expertise – including the Proactis Marketplace , with 3,000 catalogues negotiated with AP-HP suppliers, and Cegedim's Hospitalis platform for the dematerialisation of orders, receipts and delivery notices.

Since January 2022, the Proactis and Hospitalis solution has already resulted in a 95% dematerialisation rate of contracts on the 4 pilot sites of the AP-HP, representing more than 100 million Euros of orders in value.

As part of the new contract, the solution will be further deployed to 4,000 users with the aim of managing more than 600,000 orders per year. The solution makes purchasing processes more streamlined, efficient and rapid and improves the user experience – as well as longer term gains in terms of turnover and discounts.

Mr Christophe Couvreur, Director of Hospitalis, stated: "The digitisation of exchanges between hospitals and their suppliers through the dematerialisation of orders, order confirmations, dispatch notices and invoices offers gains in multiple areas, such as reducing repetitive tasks for healthcare professionals and the traceability of medical/implantable devices. We are very pleased to support the AP-HP in this digital transformation."

Olivier Jung, Director of Proactis France, added: "Proactis is proud that the AP-HP has renewed its confidence in the use of our marketplace and its platform for the dematerialisation of orders. This project is at the heart of the performance challenges facing the AP-HP's Finance department. This contract underlines the quality of our long-term collaboration."

About Proactis

Proactis is a leading Source-to-Pay software solution provider for mid-market organisations across a range of service-led industries.

Proactis' end-to-end modular platform enables customers to control spend and manage supply-chain risk; improve compliance and governance of their purchasing activities; reduce the cost of goods and services; and deliver efficiencies, all through process digitisation and automation.

Proactis serves a rapidly growing client base of over 1,100 corporate and public sector organisations and 2 million suppliers, with over 3 million users in 100+ countries across the UK, Europe, North America, New Zealand and Australia.

View original content:

SOURCE Proactis