Empire Portfolio Group Opens Westbrook - Rock Row, ME Orangetheory Fitness Studio

PORTLAND, Maine, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Portfolio Group ("Empire"), a leading Area Developer and Franchisee of Orangetheory® Fitness , the heart rate-based interval training fitness franchise, announced today it will open a new studio in Portland, Maine. The new studio will be located in the Rock Row mix-used development at 95 Rock Row, Ste 130, Westbrook, Maine 04092, and will be the third in the greater Portland area.

Westbrook - Rock Row, ME - Orange Theory Fitness Studio (PRNewswire)

The new studio will offer new member specials throughout the month of March 2023, giving locals the chance to try out the heart rate-based interval training fitness franchise as a founding member. The studio will feature state-of-the-art fitness equipment with a large lobby area to encourage community members to socialize before and after class. The studio will be celebrating its grand opening on March 10th, 2023.

The group workouts incorporate endurance, strength, and power to generate the 'Orange Effect' – which keeps calories burning for up to 24 hours after the 60-minute workout. The studio will also have Orangetheory's new personalized MaxHR algorithm, which updates heart rate zones in real time to improve individual performance results. The studio's treadmills and rowers are integrated with OTconnect technology, a proprietary platform which creates an ecosystem of data and feedback highlighting each member's total distance, average/max incline, max miles per hour and total moving time as part of the Orangetheory Fitness mobile app.

There are fitness programs that focus on technology to track your stats and separately there are fitness programs that focus on great coaching to motivate you— but Orangetheory gives you the best of both worlds in one great workout. "We are excited to announce the opening of our newest Orangetheory Fitness studio just in time for Spring! Our mission is to empower individuals of all fitness levels to achieve their goals and enhance their lives, and we are now bringing that mission to the Westbrook community. We can't wait for residents to experience the benefits of the orange zone as they join our Orangetheory family," said Empire's CEO, Adam Krell.

For more information on the Westbrook Orangetheory Fitness studio and membership packages, please call 207-560-3503. Additional information on Orangetheory Fitness is available at www.orangetheory.com . Follow Orangetheory Fitness on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® ( www.orangetheory.com ) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 25 countries.

About Empire Portfolio Group

Empire Portfolio Group, founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading franchisee and area representative of Orangetheory Fitness. Empire has over 130 Orangetheory Fitness studios across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit empireportfolio.com.

