Mazda Reports February Sales Results

Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago

IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total February sales of 30,639 vehicles, an increase of 8.8 percent compared to February 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 53,606 vehicles; an increase of 8.9 percent compared to the same time last year.  With 24 selling days in February, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted an increase of 8.8 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Mazda Reports February Sales Results(PRNewswire)

CPO sales totaled 5,016 vehicles in February, an increase of 41 percent compared to February 2022.

Sales Highlights

  • Best-ever total February sales with 30,639 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever sales of CX-30 with 8,026 vehicles sold.
  • 2nd best-ever February sales of CX-9 with 3,515 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported February sales of 2,714 vehicles, a decrease of 24.9 percent compared to February last year. Year-to-date sales total 7,109 vehicles; a decrease of 17.6 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported February sales of 5,568 vehicles, an increase of 16 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 12,159 vehicles; an increase of 16 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date














February

February

YOY %

% MTD


February

February

YOY %

% MTD



2023

2022

Change

DSR


2023

2022

Change

DSR













Mazda3

2,846

2,969

(4.1) %

(4.1) %


4,423

6,439

(31.3) %

(31.3) %


Mazda 3 Sdn

1,584

1,224

29.4 %

29.4 %


2596

2,654

(2.2) %

(2.2) %


Mazda 3 HB

1,262

1,745

(27.7) %

(27.7) %


1827

3,785

(51.7) %

(51.7) %













Mazda6

0

55

(100.0) %

(100.0) %


0

311

(100.0) %

(100.0) %













MX-5 Miata

783

556

40.8 %

40.8 %


1,507

942

60.0 %

60.0 %


MX-5 

404

227

78.0 %

78.0 %


760

362

109.9 %

109.9 %


MXR

379

329

15.2 %

15.2 %


747

580

28.8 %

28.8 %













CX-3

0

0

-

-


0

0

-

-


CX-30

8,026

4,333

85.2 %

85.2 %


13091

6,151

112.8 %

112.8 %


CX-5

12,282

16,404

(25.1) %

(25.1) %


22115

29,008

(23.8) %

(23.8) %


CX-9

3,515

3,803

(7.6) %

(7.6) %


6685

6,315

5.9 %

5.9 %


CX-50

3,165

0

-

-


5754

0

-

-


MX-30

2

46

(95.7) %

(95.7) %


11

79

(86.1) %

(86.1) %


CX-90

20

0

-

-


20

0

-

-













CARS

3,629

3,580

1.4 %

1.4 %


5,930

7,692

(22.9) %

(22.9) %


TRUCKS

27,010

24,586

9.9 %

9.9 %


47,676

41,553

14.7 %

14.7 %













TOTAL

30,639

28,166

8.8 %

8.8 %


53,606

49,245

8.9 %

8.9 %
























*Selling Days

24

24




48

48





Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)(PRNewswire)

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

