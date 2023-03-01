Mike Tyson's Brand TYSON 2.0 Teams Up with Grenco Science, Launches TYSON 2.0 x G Pen Dash

A Collaborative Vaporizer That Offers Fast Heat Activation and an Intuitive Experience

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two powerhouses, Grenco Science ( G Pen ), the leader in advanced technology cannabis vaporization, and TYSON 2.0, legendary boxer, entrepreneur and advocate Mike Tyson's cannabis brand, teamed up to introduce a palm-sized, portable dry herb vaporizer. The TYSON 2.0 x G Pen Dash allows consumers to experience their favorite strains and is a fresh take on G Pen's essential vaporizer in TYSON 2.0's signature colorway. The TYSON 2.0 x G Pen Dash launches in stores nationwide and online March 1st, 2023 at gpen.com/tyson.

"We are excited to announce the launch of the Tyson 2.0 Dash as our first collaboration of 2023. This partnership illustrates our alignment with Mike (the g.o.a.t.) on our top selling dry herb product. We are very proud of this partnership and excited to see its impact in the market", says Chris Folkerts, CEO of Grenco Science.

"Combining our signature strains and Grenco's state of the art technology, we've developed the TYSON 2.0 x G Pen Dash to provide an elevated consumption experience that's accessible to the masses. It's a privilege aligning with Grenco to continue fulfilling our mission of delivering high-quality cannabis products," said Mike Tyson, Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder of TYSON 2.0.

The collaborative vaporizer is the perfect marriage of G Pen's signature technology and TYSON 2.0's powerful iconography. Pre-programmed with 3 temperature settings, the TYSON 2.0 x G Pen Dash is engineered for an intuitive and satisfying experience. It features a glass-glazed stainless steel heating chamber combined with a clean air source and integrated air path for unsurpassed flavor and vapor production from your favorite TYSON 2.0 strains.

TYSON 2.0 x G Pen Dash Key Features:

Ergonomic, easy-load chamber opening

Three temperature settings, 375°F, 401° F, 428°F

Session mode/Automatic shut-off

Magnetic mouthpiece with integrated airpath

Glass-glazed stainless steel heating chamber

Compact, lightweight, and durable aluminum-alloy body

Haptic feedback

Pass-through charging via micro usb

950mah battery

Tool with keychain

1 Year warranty

The TYSON 2.0 x G Pen Dash retails for $79.95 and will be available in stores nationwide and online at gpen.com.

About

Grenco Science, which launched in 2012, celebrates 10 years as a leader in engineering advanced cannabis vaporizers, setting new standards in aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience. Through proprietary research and development, as well as collaborations with influencers in music, art, and fashion, Grenco Science is transforming the cannabis experience and leading the movement to bring cannabis traditions to the 21st century. Visit gpen.com .

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, TYSON 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates and consumables available at retailers nationwide. Learn more at Tyson20.com.

