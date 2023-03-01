Opteon Announces Expanded Consumer Appraisal Offerings

Leading appraisal management company expands its consumer direct appraisal business.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opteon, a leading international provider of valuation, advisory, and property services, has announced the expansion of its direct-to-consumer business model. This expansion will provide homeowners and buyers, as well as real estate, legal, and tax professionals, with the ability to order an appraisal directly through Opteon's services. With Opteon's record of success with consumer direct in major markets across the U.S., the timing was ripe to launch this offering nationwide.

"Through this expansion, we're solidifying our commitment to our realtor and tax partners in a larger capacity nationwide. We know referrals are their bread and butter, and we want to support them by providing a high-quality product. Our goal is to make the overall transaction experience better for the consumer," said Lee Trice, U.S. Managing Director of Opteon. "Real estate is often the largest asset and source of wealth for the average American and Opteon will be the trusted advisor for consumers at a nationwide level."

In addition to more than 200 staff appraisers and a network of 16,000+ panel appraisers, Opteon's expanded model includes a dedicated full-time client service team to support and guide consumers through the appraisal process. Opteon's team of expert appraisers are held to the highest standards regarding professionalism and accountability and are process-trained to ensure consistency.

"Our impending technology rollout will enable appraisers to deliver reports straight from the field. Two-day turn times are just around the corner for our customers. We will deliver best in class performance and innovation to our lender partners and direct to consumers alike," Trice concluded.

To learn more about this offering, visit https://www.opteonusa.com/consumer-direct

About Opteon

Opteon is an international provider of valuation, advisory, and property services through innovative software solutions. With the company's expansion into the US in 2019, Opteon has invested heavily in its technology to reduce turn times, increase quality, and minimize human error without eliminating human expertise. Opteon's US sector is one of the fastest-growing nationwide appraisal firms and consists of more than 400 employees. Opteon was founded in 2005 and is recognized as the largest independent valuation and property services firm in Australia and New Zealand.

