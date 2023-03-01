Sotheby's International Realty Expands in New York

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty has announced that Finger Lakes Realty Partners has joined the network and will now operate as Finger Lakes Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the brand's continued growth in New York and its 59th office in the state.

The firm is owned and operated by Jerry Morrissey, who brings more than 20 years of real estate experience to the company, and will serve Central New York region, the Finger Lakes region, and areas up to Lake Ontario.

"The Finger Lakes region is often considered a hidden gem, known for its beautiful lakes and landscapes," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "As more buyers continue to prioritize lifestyle during their home search, the area has quickly become a highly sought-after second-home market. Jerry and his team have been operating in the region for several years and have grown to become one of the area's most successful independently owned companies. I am thrilled to welcome them to our network and greatly look forward to supporting Finger Lakes Sotheby's International Realty as they continue to grow."

"I was born and raised in Central New York and the Finger Lakes region," said Morrissey. "This area is a part of me and helped lead my company's motto of, 'your best life is our life's work." It was important for us to align with a company that shared our values and customer-centric philosophy. Sotheby's International Realty checked those boxes and enables us to combine our local knowledge and expertise with its unrivaled brand recognition, marketing power, and international exposure – a home run for our clients, markets, and agents."

The company consists of several real estate associates and is currently headquartered in the city of Skaneateles, New York.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 26,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in 1,075 offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide. Finger Lakes Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,075 offices located in 81 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com .

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

