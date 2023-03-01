Yusen Logistics announces strategic acquisition of Taylored Services to accelerate contract logistics capabilities in the U.S.

Enhances retail solutions portfolio with omnichannel retail, wholesale, and e-Commerce fulfillment to support customers' supply chains.

Expands U.S. Contract Logistics Group's network with an additional 2.9 million square feet of Tier 1 distribution space on the East and West Coasts.

Allows Yusen Logistics to tap Taylored Services' automation solutions to provide fast and reliable service for e-commerce and direct-to-consumer processing.

SECAUCUS, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yusen Logistics, a leading global supply chain provider, announced that it has acquired ownership of Taylored Services, a U.S. multichannel 3PL fulfillment organization. The deal expands Yusen Logistics' Contract Logistics Group's warehouse network in key distribution areas of the United States and further strengthens its end-to-end supply chain portfolio with specialized services, such as omnichannel retail, wholesale, and e-Commerce fulfillment.

Yusen Logistics announces strategic acquisition of Taylored Services to accelerate contract logistics capabilities in US

Taylored Services will become part of Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc., the U.S. operating company of Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. and a subsidiary of NYK Group. The purchase agreement includes 11 distribution centers strategically located near the ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach, New York/New Jersey, Savannah, and Miami, as well as in Louisville, KY, totaling approximately 2.9 million square feet of Tier 1 distribution space. The respective Yusen Logistics and Taylored Services names and brands will remain in place.

"We are deeply impressed by the people, performance, and capabilities of Taylored Services brought together over the past 10 years by its private equity owner Saybrook," said Mikhail Kholyavenko, CEO of Yusen Logistics Americas."We are excited to welcome 350+ employees, who will be led by Matt Ennis, the new President and CEO of Taylored Services. Combining the strengths of Taylored fulfillment centers in U.S. port-centric gateway markets with Yusen Logistics' global and domestic capabilities in international freight forwarding, warehousing and transloading operations, and supply chain orchestration will allow us to provide a full suite of supply chain logistics solutions to our current and future customers."

Jim DeVeau, the prior President & CEO of Taylored Services, will be staying in an advisory role to support a smooth transition and provide ongoing guidance to Yusen Logistics. Jim stated, "We are delighted to join Yusen Logistics, a global logistics group with over 68 years of heritage. Taylored employees and customers will benefit from access to Yusen's extensive global network and supply chain solutions including international air and ocean freight forwarding and 4PL/Lead Logistics capabilities." Taylored's Executive Chairman Jonathan Rosenthal praised Yusen for its effort, saying, "Mikhail and his team showed extraordinary commitment and understanding as we worked through this acquisition. We will do everything possible to ensure a smooth transition and a successful outcome for our new friends at Yusen and our employee-partners who drove the company's 5-fold growth."

About Yusen Logistics:

Yusen Logistics is a leading global supply chain company providing ocean and air freight forwarding, warehousing, distribution services, and supply chain management. The company offers logistics services and consulting for optimal supply chain development, including end-to-end supply chain management, with Kaizen-based performance improvement. Utilizing a network of more than 631 offices in 47 countries and regions worldwide, more than 24,000 employees provide optimal solutions to customers' diverse and complex supply chain demands. Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc. has 1900 employees and 40 operational sites in the United States, with over 5 million square feet of warehouse capacity. www.yusen-logistics.com

About Taylored Services:

An Edison, New Jersey-based company founded in 1992, Taylored Services has grown to become a multichannel logistics provider offering fulfillment, warehousing, and transportation services, drayage, and transloading. The company provides services to a diversified client base, including wholesalers, manufacturers, and retailers (traditional and online-only e-tailers), with expertise that extends to multiple brand and accessory categories. Their distribution centers are located near the nation's busiest ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach, New York/New Jersey, Savannah, and Miami. In November 2012 Taylored Services was acquired by private equity firm Saybrook based in Los Angeles, California. https://tayloredservices.com/

