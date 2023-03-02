Digital Turbine to Participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference on March 13th and 14th, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced today that CEO Bill Stone will be participating in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 14th, 2022. The fireside chat presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:00p ET/noon PT. A live webcast will be available on the investor relations sections of Digital Turbine's website (https://ir.digitalturbine.com/news-events/presentations). Additionally, Mr. Stone will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings at the conference on March 13th and 14th.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) powers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies the ability to supercharge awareness, acquisition and monetization — connecting Digital Turbine's partners to more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world.

Follow Digital Turbine

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Investor Relations Contacts:

Brian Bartholomew

Digital Turbine

brian.bartholomew@digitalturbine.com

New logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.