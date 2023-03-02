Quantum Fuel Systems Announces a large-scale order by VoltaGrid to Provide Compressed Natural Gas Virtual Pipeline Trailers

LAKE FOREST, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Fuel Systems (Quantum), a fully integrated alternative energy company, has been selected by VoltaGrid to deliver industry-leading natural gas virtual pipeline trailers that will grow VoltaGrid's CNG delivery capabilities. The new order will enable VoltaGrid to significantly scale its CNG platform to over 180 CNG trailers with the additional deliveries expected to start in Q3 2023.

Quantum will provide VoltaGrid with its VPLite45/40 trailers, which have an industry-leading gaseous capacity of approximately 472,000 standard cubic feet and weigh less than 59,000 pounds fully loaded. The trailers are certified for use in the U.S. and are the leading choice for customers needing a smaller, lighter trailer that is easily maneuvered in tight areas. VoltaGrid will utilize the trailers in their work supplying intelligent, affordable, clean and turnkey power and fuel solutions for remote and grid-parallel applications.

"We are honored VoltaGrid continues to come to us for their virtual pipeline trailer needs," said Steve Toelke, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure at Quantum. "Whenever a customer provides repeat business, it's a sure sign you are doing something right. As alternative fuel technology continues to evolve, we remain committed to providing high-quality and industry-leading solutions and support to customers servicing a variety of industries."

"VoltaGrid continues to advance our Multiple Solutions, One Service Provider strategy by providing a reliable and cost effective CNG platform to the electric completions market in the USA. VoltaGrid will continue to grow in step with our electric pressure pumping partners by providing turn-key natural gas fueling and power generation services to enable the electrification of the oil and gas industry. With this market leading order, we will advance toward VoltaGrid's 1,000,000 diesel gallon equivalent per day capacity target by late 2023" said Nathan Ough, President and CEO, at VoltaGrid LLC.

About Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC is engineering the future of alternative fuel storage by designing, developing and bringing innovative transport trailers, and industry-leading Type 4 cylinders for hydrogen, CNG and RNG to market. Quantum is at the forefront of the industry with decades of experience in gaseous fuel storage and systems solutions. Learn more at https://www.qtww.com.

Quantum Media Contact:

Shelly Otenbaker, 248-506-6696, shelly@waypointmc.com

About VoltaGrid LLC

VoltaGrid is an advanced energy management and generation company that is developing an innovative platform to provide power, energy storage and emissions reductions for the pressure pumping, remote mining, utility, and distributed generation industries. VoltaGrid's fully integrated artificial intelligence platform provides live emissions tracking, asset carbon intensity, automated back-office management and ESG reporting on a centralized database.

View original content:

SOURCE Quantum Fuel Systems