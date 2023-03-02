STAGWELL INC. (NASDAQ: STGW) REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

FY22 Revenue rises to record $2.7B following sixth-consecutive quarter of double-digit growth; company doubles stock buyback program to $250M
- FY22 Pro Forma revenue growth of 21%; 16% in Q4
- FY22 Pro Forma organic net revenue growth of 14%; 8% in Q4
- Adjusted EBITDA of $451M in FY22, a 20.3% margin on net revenue
- Adjusted EBITDA of $123M in Q4, a 21.1% margin on net revenue
- FY22 Adjusted net income of $268M; $63M in Q4
- FY22 Adjusted EPS of $0.90; $0.22 in Q4
- FY22 Free Cash Flow of $270M; $268M in Q4
- FY22 Net New Business of $213M; $42M in Q4
- Reduced net debt by $47M versus prior year, ending with a net leverage ratio of 2.17x
- Issues 2023 Organic Net Revenue growth guidance of 7.5%-10% and 10%-14% ex-Advocacy
- Issues 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $450M-$490M and Free Cash Flow conversion of 50%-60%
NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) – Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS:
- Q4 revenue of $708 million, an increase of 16% versus the prior year period; FY22 revenue of $2,688 million, an increase of 83% versus the prior year period
- Q4 revenue growth of 16% versus the prior year period and 13% ex-Advocacy; Pro Forma FY22 revenue growth of 21% versus the prior year period and 17% ex-Advocacy
- Q4 net revenue of $583 million, an increase of 12% versus the prior period; FY22 net revenue of $2,222 million, an increase of 75% versus the prior year period
- Q4 net revenue growth of 12% versus the prior year period and 10% ex-Advocacy; Pro Forma FY22 net revenue growth of 15% versus the prior year period and 13% ex-Advocacy
- Q4 organic net revenue growth of 8% versus the prior year period and 6% ex-Advocacy; Pro Forma FY22 organic net revenue growth of 14% versus the prior year period and 12% ex-Advocacy
- Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $123 million, an increase of 19% versus the prior year period; FY22 Adjusted EBITDA of $451 million, an increase of 78% versus the prior year period
- Q4 Adjusted EBITDA growth of 19% versus the prior period and 10% ex-Advocacy; Pro Forma FY22 Adjusted EBITDA growth of 19% versus the prior period and 12% ex-Advocacy
- Q4 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 21.1% on net revenue; FY22 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 20.3% on net revenue
- Q4 net loss of $28 million versus net income of $5 million in the prior year period; FY22 net income of $66 million versus $36 million in the prior year period
- Q4 net loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $6 million versus net income of $1 million in the prior year period; FY22 net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $27 million versus $21 million in the prior year period
- Q4 Adjusted net income of $63 million; FY22 Adjusted net income of $268 million
- Q4 Adjusted earnings per share for Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $0.22; FY22 Adjusted earnings per share of $0.90
- Q4 net new business of $42 million; FY22 net new business of $213 million
"Stagwell closed out 2022 with industry-leading double-digit growth, strong margin expansion, record free cash flow, record earnings per share, and a net debt ratio significantly below our target. We promised to transform marketing, and we have built game-changing AI and AR-driven products as we continue to grow and transform both our business and the industry," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "We look forward to another year of double-digit growth outside of our advocacy businesses in 2023, continuing our momentum."
Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "The Company reported a record $708 million of revenue in the fourth quarter, a 16% increase over the prior year and Adjusted EBITDA of $123 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of net revenue rose to 21.1% for the quarter and 20.3% for the year as a result of careful cost management. Free cash flows rose to $270 million driving down the Company's net leverage ratio to 2.17x."
Financial Outlook
2023 financial guidance is as follows:
- Organic Net Revenue growth of 7.5% – 10%
- Organic Net Revenue growth ex-Advocacy of 10% – 14%
- Adjusted EBITDA of $450 million – $490 million
- Free Cash Flow Conversion of 50% – 60%
- Adjusted EPS of $0.90 – $1.05
- Guidance assumes no impact from foreign exchange, acquisitions or dispositions.
* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2023 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.
Stock Repurchase Program
On March 1, 2023, the Board authorized an extension and a $125,000,000 increase in the size of our previously approved stock repurchase program (the "Repurchase Program"). Under the Repurchase Program, as amended, we may repurchase up to an aggregate of $250,000,000 of shares of our outstanding Class A Common Stock, with any previous purchases under the Repurchase Program continuing to count against that limit. The Repurchase Program will expire on March 1, 2026.
Conference Call
Management will host a video webcast and conference call on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results for Stagwell Inc. for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. The video webcast will be accessible at https://stgw.io/Q4andFYEarnings. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com and may be referred to during the conference call.
A recording of the conference call will be accessible one hour after the call and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.
Stagwell Inc.
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.
Contacts
For Investors:
Jason Reid
Ir@stagwellglobal.com
For Press:
Beth Sidhu
Pr@stagwellglobal.com
Basis of Presentation
The acquisition of MDC Partners (MDC) by Stagwell Marketing Group (SMG) was completed on August 2, 2021. The results of MDC are included within the Statements of Operations for the period beginning on the date of the acquisition through the end of the respective period presented and the results of SMG are included for the entirety of all periods presented.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:
Pro Forma Results: The Pro Forma amounts presented for each period were prepared by combining the historical standalone statements of operations for each of legacy MDC and SMG. The unaudited pro forma results are provided for illustrative purposes only and do not purport to represent what the actual consolidated results of operations or consolidated financial condition would have been had the combination actually occurred on the date indicated, nor do they purport to project the future consolidated results of operations or consolidated financial condition for any future period or as of any future date. The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA to net income under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K.
(1) Organic Revenue: "Organic revenue growth" and "organic revenue decline" refer to the positive or negative results, respectively, of subtracting both the foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) components from total revenue growth. The acquisition (disposition) component is calculated by aggregating prior period revenue for any acquired businesses, less the prior period revenue of any businesses that were disposed of during the current period. The organic revenue growth (decline) component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the partner firms that the Company has held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) "non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net". Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net consists of (i) for acquisitions during the current year, the revenue effect from such acquisition as if the acquisition had been owned during the equivalent period in the prior year and (ii) for acquisitions during the previous year, the revenue effect from such acquisitions as if they had been owned during that entire year (or same period as the current reportable period), taking into account their respective pre-acquisition revenues for the applicable periods, and (iii) for dispositions, the revenue effect from such disposition as if they had been disposed of during the equivalent period in the prior year.
(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.
(3) Adjusted EBITDA: defined as Net income excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income, plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items.
(4) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as (i) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders, plus net income attributable to Class C shareholders, excluding amortization expense, impairment and other losses, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, discrete tax items, and other items, divided by (ii) (a) the per weighted average number of common shares outstanding plus (b) the weighted average number of Class C shares outstanding (if dilutive). Other items includes restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items, and subject to the anti-dilution rules.
(5) Free Cash Flow: defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, change in net working capital, cash taxes, interest, and distributions to minority interests, but excludes contingent M&A payments.
(6) Financial Guidance: The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as it cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results.
Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.
This document contains forward-looking statements. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company's representatives may also make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including, statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, future financial performance and future prospects, business and economic trends, potential acquisitions, and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are generally denoted by words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "create," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "foresee," "future," "guidance," "intend," "look," "may," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of current plans, estimates and projections are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.
Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The material assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include, among others, assumptions with respect to general business, economic and market conditions, the competitive environment, anticipated and unanticipated tax consequences and anticipated and unanticipated costs. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.
Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:
- risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions that could affect the Company or its clients;
- inflation and actions taken by central banks to counter inflation;
- the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;
- the impact of a reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;
- financial failure of the Company's clients;
- the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;
- the Company's ability to compete in the markets in which it operates;
- the Company's ability to achieve its cost saving initiatives;
- the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;
- the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;
- the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively, including the successful completion and integration of acquisitions that complement and expand the Company's business capabilities;
- the Company's ability to develop products incorporating new technologies, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, and realize benefits from such products;
- an inability to realize expected benefits of the combination of the Company's business with the business of MDC; (the "Business Combination" and, together with the related transactions, the "Transactions");
- adverse tax consequences in connection with the Transactions for the Company, its operations and its shareholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that future changes in tax law, potential increases to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with the tax authorities on the Company's determination of value and computations of its attributes may result in increased tax costs;
- the occurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax") as a result of the Transactions;
- the Company's unremediated material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and its ability to establish and maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting;
- the Company's ability to protect client data from security incidents or cyberattacks;
- economic disruptions resulting from war and other geopolitical tensions, terrorist activities and natural disasters;
- stock price volatility; and
- foreign currency fluctuations.
Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in our 2021 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 17, 2022, and accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, under the caption "Risk Factors," and in the Company's other SEC filings.
SCHEDULE 1
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$ 708,185
$ 611,927
$ 2,687,792
$ 1,469,363
Operating Expenses
Cost of services
419,811
348,000
1,673,576
906,856
Office and general expenses
172,415
197,318
601,536
424,038
Depreciation and amortization
35,631
31,381
131,273
77,503
Impairment and other losses
94,145
1,314
122,179
16,240
722,002
578,013
2,528,564
1,424,637
Operating Income (Loss)
(13,817)
33,914
159,228
44,726
Other income (expenses):
Interest expense, net
(19,510)
(16,697)
(76,062)
(31,894)
Foreign exchange, net
1,557
(1,377)
(2,606)
(3,332)
Other, net
(7,241)
3,252
(7,059)
50,058
(25,194)
(14,822)
(85,727)
14,832
Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates
(39,011)
19,092
73,501
59,558
Income tax expense (benefit)
(12,570)
14,193
7,580
23,398
Income (loss) before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates
(26,441)
4,899
65,921
36,160
Equity in loss of non-consolidated affiliates
(1,132)
(165)
(79)
(240)
Net income (loss)
(27,573)
4,734
65,842
35,920
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests
21,095
(3,897)
(38,573)
(14,884)
Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders
$ (6,478)
$ 837
$ 27,269
$ 21,036
Income (loss) Per Common Share:
Basic
Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders
$ (0.05)
$ 0.01
$ 0.22
$ (0.04)
Diluted
Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders
$ (0.05)
$ 0.01
$ 0.17
$ (0.04)
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
122,927
99,615
124,262
90,426
Diluted
122,927
104,066
296,596
90,426
SCHEDULE 2
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE
(amounts in thousands)
Net Revenue - Components of Change
Change
Three Months
Foreign
Net
Organic
Total Change
Three Months
Organic
Total
Integrated Agencies Network
$ 299,300
$ (2,201)
$ 2,175
$ 14,376
$ 14,350
$ 313,650
4.8 %
4.8 %
Brand Performance Network
156,644
(4,006)
13,462
13,954
23,410
180,054
8.9 %
14.9 %
Communications Network
60,778
(272)
931
17,567
18,226
79,004
28.9 %
30.0 %
All Other
2,969
(673)
10,369
(1,927)
7,769
10,738
(64.9) %
261.7 %
$ 519,691
$ (7,152)
$ 26,937
$ 43,970
$ 63,755
$ 583,446
8.5 %
12.3 %
Net Revenue - Components of Change
Change
Year Ended
Foreign
Net
Organic
Total Change
Year Ended
Organic
Total
Integrated Agencies Network
$ 1,142,636
$ (8,327)
$ 2,838
$ 110,221
$ 104,732
$ 1,247,368
9.6 %
9.2 %
Brand Performance Network
543,376
(12,305)
38,434
98,377
124,506
667,882
18.1 %
22.9 %
Communications Network
214,829
(970)
2,682
70,400
72,112
286,941
32.8 %
33.6 %
All Other
25,973
(835)
(4,633)
(543)
(6,011)
19,962
(2.1) %
(23.1) %
$ 1,926,814
$ (22,437)
$ 39,321
$ 278,455
$ 295,339
$ 2,222,153
14.5 %
15.3 %
Note: Due to changes in the Company's internal management and reporting structure in the second quarter of 2022, reportable segment results for periods presented prior to the second quarter of 2022 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.
SCHEDULE 3
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
(amounts in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Integrated
Brand
Communications
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net Revenue
$ 313,650
$ 180,054
$ 79,004
$ 10,738
$ —
$ 583,446
Billable costs
70,391
13,608
40,741
(1)
—
124,739
Revenue
384,041
193,662
119,745
10,737
—
708,185
Billable costs
70,391
13,608
40,741
(1)
—
124,739
Staff costs
188,025
111,749
43,275
6,061
1,555
350,665
Administrative costs
29,396
29,013
8,521
1,677
6,542
75,149
Unbillable and other costs, net
18,506
12,716
154
2,961
—
34,337
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
77,723
26,576
27,054
39
(8,097)
123,295
Stock-based compensation
(1,270)
(3,322)
720
26
3,588
(258)
Depreciation and amortization
19,403
8,630
3,113
2,777
1,708
35,631
Deferred acquisition consideration
3,460
(5,613)
3,168
—
—
1,015
Impairment and other losses
49,841
42,727
—
1,577
—
94,145
Other items, net (1)
1,772
4,453
326
—
28
6,579
Operating income (loss)
$ 4,517
$ (20,299)
$ 19,727
$ (4,341)
$ (13,421)
$ (13,817)
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.
Note: Due to changes in the Company's internal management and reporting structure in the second quarter of 2022, reportable segment results for periods presented prior to the second quarter of 2022 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.
SCHEDULE 4
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
(amounts in thousands)
For the Year Ended December 31, 2022
Integrated
Brand
Communications
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net Revenue
$ 1,247,368
$ 667,882
$ 286,941
$ 19,962
$ —
$ 2,222,153
Billable costs
232,434
89,326
143,879
—
—
465,639
Revenue
1,479,802
757,208
430,820
19,962
—
2,687,792
Billable costs
232,434
89,326
143,879
—
—
465,639
Staff costs
771,324
412,982
169,109
14,011
25,109
1,392,535
Administrative costs
112,285
90,853
31,721
3,894
18,002
256,755
Unbillable and other costs, net
70,116
48,212
427
2,990
—
121,745
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
293,643
115,835
85,684
(933)
(43,111)
451,118
Stock-based compensation
13,774
5,830
1,797
41
11,710
33,152
Depreciation and amortization
74,609
33,674
10,831
5,234
6,925
131,273
Deferred acquisition consideration
9,157
1,736
(24,298)
—
—
(13,405)
Impairment and other losses
52,360
50,778
—
19,041
—
122,179
Other items, net (1)
4,473
8,129
755
22
5,312
18,691
Operating income (loss)
$ 139,270
$ 15,688
$ 96,599
$ (25,271)
$ (67,058)
$ 159,228
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.
Note: Due to changes in the Company's internal management and reporting structure in the second quarter of 2022, reportable segment results for periods presented prior to the second quarter of 2022 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.
SCHEDULE 5
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
(amounts in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Integrated
Brand
Communications
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net Revenue
$ 299,301
$ 156,644
$ 60,778
$ 2,969
$ —
$ 519,692
Billable costs
51,096
10,879
30,260
—
—
92,235
Revenue
350,397
167,523
91,038
2,969
—
611,927
Billable costs
51,096
10,879
30,260
—
—
92,235
Staff costs
191,971
90,689
36,877
1,634
9,466
330,637
Administrative costs
28,047
21,648
6,583
563
3,503
60,344
Unbillable and other costs, net
15,953
8,850
93
260
(19)
25,137
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
63,330
35,457
17,225
512
(12,950)
103,574
Stock-based compensation
14,760
2,631
543
24
3,610
21,568
Depreciation and amortization
18,859
7,961
2,465
486
1,610
31,381
Deferred acquisition consideration
9,001
184
80
—
—
9,265
Impairment and other losses
1,314
—
—
—
—
1,314
Other items, net (1)
801
3,205
152
—
1,974
6,132
Operating income (loss)
$ 18,595
$ 21,476
$ 13,985
$ 2
$ (20,144)
$ 33,914
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.
Note: Due to changes in the Company's internal management and reporting structure in the second quarter of 2022, reportable segment results for periods presented prior to the second quarter of 2022 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.
SCHEDULE 6
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
(amounts in thousands)
For the Year Ended December 31, 2021
Integrated
Brand
Communications
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net Revenue
$ 1,142,636
$ 543,376
$ 214,829
$ 25,973
$ —
$ 1,926,814
Billable costs
165,817
41,841
89,871
—
—
297,529
Revenue
1,308,453
585,217
304,700
25,973
—
2,224,343
Billable costs
165,817
41,841
89,871
—
—
297,529
Staff costs
702,353
344,658
138,200
17,023
35,487
1,237,721
Administrative costs
105,140
78,969
22,474
9,783
5,511
221,877
Unbillable and other costs, net
56,184
31,961
241
793
5
89,184
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
278,959
87,788
53,914
(1,626)
(41,003)
378,032
Stock-based compensation
50,907
5,370
16,231
39
7,978
80,525
Depreciation and amortization
48,125
30,922
8,052
2,499
6,537
96,135
Deferred acquisition consideration
35,840
286
28
—
—
36,154
Impairment and other losses
2,269
14,846
—
—
—
17,115
Other items, net (1)
6,230
7,427
230
—
31,985
45,872
Operating income (loss)
$ 135,588
$ 28,937
$ 29,373
$ (4,164)
$ (87,503)
$ 102,231
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.
Note: Due to changes in the Company's internal management and reporting structure in the second quarter of 2022, reportable segment results for periods presented prior to the second quarter of 2022 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.
SCHEDULE 7
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Reported
Adjustments
Reported
(Non-GAAP)
Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders
$ (6,478)
$ 42,485
$ 36,007
Net income attributable to Class C shareholders
—
27,300
27,300
Net income (loss) - Diluted EPS
$ (6,478)
$ 69,785
$ 63,307
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
122,927
5,666
128,593
Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding
—
164,376
164,376
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
122,927
170,042
292,969
Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS
$ (0.05)
$ 0.22
Adjustments to Net Income (loss)
Pre-Tax
Tax
Net
Amortization
$ 28,886
$ (5,777)
$ 23,109
Impairment and other losses
94,145
(114)
94,031
Stock-based compensation
(258)
52
(206)
Deferred acquisition consideration
1,015
(203)
812
Other items, net (1)
6,579
(1,316)
5,263
Tax adjustments
7,482
(34,131)
(26,649)
Total add-backs
$ 137,849
$ (41,489)
$ 96,360
Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders
(26,575)
$ 69,785
Allocation of adjustments to net income
Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders - add-backs
$ 42,485
Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs
53,875
Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders
(26,575)
27,300
$ 69,785
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.
SCHEDULE 8
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Year Ended December 31, 2022
Reported (GAAP)
Adjustments
Reported
(Non-GAAP)
Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders
$ 27,269
$ 95,147
$ 122,416
Net income attributable to Class C shareholders
24,452
120,655
145,107
Net income - Diluted EPS
51,721
215,802
267,523
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
130,625
—
130,625
Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding
165,971
—
165,971
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
296,596
—
296,596
Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS
$ 0.17
$ 0.90
Adjustments to Net Income
Pre-Tax
Tax
Net
Amortization
$ 104,763
$ (20,953)
$ 83,810
Impairment and other losses
122,179
(1,093)
121,086
Stock-based compensation
33,152
(6,630)
26,522
Deferred acquisition consideration
(13,405)
2,681
(10,724)
Other items, net (1)
18,691
(3,738)
14,953
Tax adjustments
7,482
(27,327)
(19,845)
Total add-backs
$ 272,862
$ (57,060)
$ 215,802
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.
SCHEDULE 9
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 220,589
$ 184,009
Accounts receivable, net
645,846
696,937
Expenditures billable to clients
93,077
63,065
Other current assets
71,443
61,830
Total Current Assets
1,030,955
1,005,841
Fixed assets, net
98,878
97,516
Right-of-use assets - operating leases
273,567
311,654
Goodwill
1,566,956
1,652,723
Other intangible assets, net
907,529
958,782
Other assets
115,447
29,064
Total Assets
$ 3,993,332
$ 4,055,580
LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 357,253
$ 271,769
Accrued media
240,506
237,794
Accruals and other liabilities
248,477
272,533
Advance billings
337,034
361,885
Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases
76,349
72,255
Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration
90,183
77,946
Total Current Liabilities
1,349,802
1,294,182
Long-term debt
1,184,707
1,191,601
Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration
71,140
144,423
Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases
294,049
342,730
Deferred tax liabilities, net
40,109
103,093
Other liabilities
69,780
57,147
Total Liabilities
3,009,587
3,133,176
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
39,111
43,364
Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees
Shareholders' Equity
Common shares - Class A & B
132
118
Common shares - Class C
2
2
Paid-in capital
491,899
382,893
Retained earnings
29,445
(6,982)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(38,941)
(5,278)
Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity
482,537
370,753
Noncontrolling interests
462,097
508,287
Total Shareholders' Equity
944,634
879,040
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,993,332
$ 4,055,580
SCHEDULE 10
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA
(amounts in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 65,842
$ 35,920
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation
33,152
75,032
Depreciation and amortization
131,273
77,503
Impairment and other losses
122,179
16,240
Provision for bad debt expense
7,755
2,031
Deferred income taxes
(18,319)
(3,818)
Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration
(13,405)
18,721
Gain on sale of asset
—
(43,440)
Other, net
(5,692)
(1,463)
Changes in working capital:
Accounts receivable
37,780
(30,784)
Expenditures billable to clients
(32,366)
(35,371)
Other assets
2,411
3,997
Accounts payable
98,871
(46,356)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(42,808)
61,974
Advance billings
(27,062)
76,021
Deferred acquisition related payments
(10,793)
(5,351)
Net cash provided by operating activities
348,818
200,856
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(22,663)
(8,797)
Current period acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(75,466)
150,346
Proceeds from sale of business, net
—
37,232
Capitalized software and other
(19,378)
(14,829)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(117,507)
163,952
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility
(1,266,000)
(719,088)
Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility
1,255,500
516,669
Shares acquired and cancelled
(18,729)
(841)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests and other
(39,197)
—
Payment of deferred consideration
(63,170)
—
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
(3,600)
(37,500)
Proceeds from issuance of the 5.625% Notes
—
1,100,000
Debt issuance costs
—
(15,053)
Distributions
—
(233,203)
Repurchase of 7.50% Senior Notes
—
(884,398)
Repurchase of Common Stock
(51,540)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(186,736)
(273,414)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(7,995)
158
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
36,580
91,552
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
184,009
92,457
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 220,589
$ 184,009
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Stagwell Inc.