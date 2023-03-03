Infanity Announces The New Evolution of R&B Recording Artist Gina Thompson to Web3

BALTIMORE, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Having debuted her Billboard charting premiere single, "The Things That You Do (Bad Boy Remix)," with Missy 'Misdemeanor' Elliott, on Mercury Records / Universal Music Group in the mid-1990's, Gina's sound was unique. Discovered by superstar producer, Rodney Jerkins, of Darkchild, her then cutting edge R&B swing style with infectious hip-hop bounce, and her pretty smile to boot, left one feeling like the world was theirs. Moving on to Missy's The Goldmind Inc. / Elektra Entertainment Group, Gina charted again with her playful girlfriend anthem "Ya Di Ya," with Missy. Becoming far removed from her authentic roots singing in South Jersey, Gina would eventually go on a self imposed hiatus. However, with Web3 opportunities giving more control to artists, Gina Thompson is back, as a guest feature while passing the torch to Baltimore based premiere band, The Leftovers, on "The Things That You Do (Infanity Remix)" to be released on music platform, Infanity, this March 31, 2023. Her next highly anticipated new single, "Starving", will be released with Infanity in May 2023.

Gina Thompson signs with Infanity as their First Leading Lady of R&B!!!

The music industry, always influenced by new technologies, is changing again due to digital collectibles (NFTs) delivered through the blockchain, which allow recording artists to control their own careers in ways never before imaginable. Gina Thompson, now excited to introduce herself to a new generation of fans, believes she is right on time.

"I sang in the church before I even had a recording artist career, and I now understand music is what I am meant to do. Partnering with Infanity is like coming back home where I began" says Gina. Infanity's Co-Founders, Renata Lowenbraun, an executive and attorney with years of music and technology experience, and DJ Big Leek, an experienced music producer, songwriter and DJ, also maintain similar professional roots from South Jersey.

Now, everyone will be able to discover and truly experience the real Gina Thompson.

