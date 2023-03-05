NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS 2023 HIGHLIGHTS AND WINNERS

Share It: @Nickelodeon @KidsChoiceAwards #KCA

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 was filled with extreme logic-defying stunts, illusions and tricks, on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT), live from the Microsoft Theater. Hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 featured: a show-stopping opening performance by Bebe Rexha; special honors given to Adam Sandler and Transformers' Optimus Prime; exclusive teaser clips from highly anticipated feature films; appearances from today's top stars; and exciting surprises revealing fans' favorite TV shows, movies, music and more.

2023 Kids' Choice Awards Logo (PRNewswire)

Highlights from Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 include:

Opening dance medley featuring Burleson, D'Amelio and content creators Michael Le and Markell Washington , as they recreated some of the biggest dance trends of the year, culminating with a performance from Bebe Rexha of her chart-topping hit single, "I'm Good (Blue);"

Special King of Comedy Silver Blimp given to Adam Sandler for his prolific career in comedy as an actor, writer, producer, comedian and musician over the past 30 years, accepted from a giant, opulent throne on the KCA stage before getting decimated in Nickelodeon's iconic Slime;

A performance of "California Breeze," by Lil Baby, from his chart-topping third studio album, It's Only Me , joined by his kids;

Melissa McCarthy slimed by her The Little Mermaid co-stars Awkwafina and Halle Bailey , in a dunk tank filled with over 1,500 gallons of Slime;

Lifetime Achievement Award given to Transformers' heroic leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime , presented by Pete Davidson , Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos , cast members from the upcoming sci-fi action film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts;

A drum-off with Lil Uzi Vert and 8-year-old drumming prodigy, Justin Wilson II , until Slime jets activated for a messy surprise;

Tug of war showdown with WWE superstars Becky Lynch , Bianca Belair and The New Day ( Kofi Kingston , Xavier Woods aka Austin Creed and Big E);

Exclusive teaser clips from action-adventure fantasy feature film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves , presented by cast members Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez ; and the CG-animated superhero theatrical, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem , presented by Seth Rogen and the voice cast Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), and Brady Noon (Raphael), both concluding with ultimate slimings;

A first look of Monster High 2, a sequel to the live-action movie musical based on the iconic Mattel franchise about the children of famous monsters and creatures;

Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio, joined by their families on stage, for a grand finale sliming;

Celebrity appearances from Landon Barker , Bella Poarch , Dove Cameron, Miranda Cosgrove , Dixie D'Amelio, Dwayne Johnson , Keegan-Michael Key , Peyton List , Jenna Ortega , MrBeast, Olivia Rodrigo , Kelly Rowland , Lilly Singh , SeanDoesMagic, and more;

And appearances by Nickelodeon talent: That Girl Lay Lay (That Girl Lay Lay); Miia Harris , Nayah Damasen, Ceci Balagot and Case Walker (Monster High The Movie); Jack Griffo and Kira Kosarin (The Thundermans); and Young Dylan ( Tyler Perry's Young Dylan), who performed his brand-new single, "I Just Wanna," produced by Jermaine Dupri .

The following are Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 winners:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Wednesday

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

MasterChef Junior

FAVORITE ANIMATED SHOW

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series )

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series )

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Finn Wolfhard ( Mike Wheeler , Stranger Things)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown ( Enola Holmes , Enola Holmes 2 )

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam )

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Minions: The Rise of Gru

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (MALE)

Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets )

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (FEMALE)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE ALBUM

"Midnights ( 3am Edition)"- Taylor Swift

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Harry Styles

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

FAVORITE SONG

"As It Was"- Harry Styles

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

"Sweetest Pie"- Megan Thee Stallion , Dua Lipa

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Dove Cameron

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Bella Poarch

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Harry Styles (UK)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Charli D'Amelio

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

MrBeast

FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA FAMILY

Ninja Kidz TV

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Serena Williams

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

LeBron James

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Minecraft

FAVORITE CELEBRITY PET

Olivia Benson Swift

FAVORITE BOOK

Harry Potter Book Series

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 will encore the following dates and times (ET/PT): Saturday, March 4, at 9 p.m., and Sunday, March 5, at 6 p.m. on Nickelodeon; Monday, March 6, at 7 p.m. on TeenNick; and Tuesday, March 7, at 8 p.m. on Nicktoons. The show will also be available on Nickelodeon On Demand beginning Sunday, March 5.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 is sponsored by LUNCHABLES with 100% Juice®, Nintendo Switch, and Olive Garden®.

