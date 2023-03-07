Apploi Partners With Background Check Platform Accurate to Improve Healthcare Hiring

Healthcare HR platform makes it easier for healthcare employers to onboard new hires

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi , the leading hiring platform for healthcare employers, has announced a new partnership with Accurate Background, the largest privately held global provider of compliant background checks and screening solutions. Accurate is a leading provider of healthcare screening solutions helping clients make quick, compliant, and informed hiring decisions to meet the demands of a highly complex and competitive healthcare labor market.

Apploi is a hiring platform offering tools to assist employers as they recruit, hire, onboard, and manage healthcare candidates. Through its partnership with Accurate, Apploi will provide a single interface for clients and candidates, increasing process automation and making it easier for customers to manage background checks efficiently. These benefits will help healthcare employers mitigate applicant loss during onboarding, reduce time-to-hire, and improve the candidate experience.

"We're always looking for ways to make hiring easier for our community," said Apploi founder and CEO Adam Lewis. "Accurate does incredible work helping employers staff their businesses with the most qualified candidates. It's an honor to know that our two organizations can join together to make a real positive impact in one of the world's most important industries."

"At Accurate, we live by our vision to make every hire the start of a success story, and that sentiment is the cornerstone of our partnership with Apploi," said Dan Shoemaker, chief revenue officer, Accurate Background. "Our partnership creates a more streamlined and efficient hiring experience uniquely built for healthcare employers, benefiting our clients and their candidates."

Apploi has become a prominent force in the healthcare hiring space, recently honored on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row (distinguishing the business as one of the fastest-growing and most successful tech companies in America). Just this year, Apploi has raised $25 million in a Series B fundraising round , earned SOC 2 certification , and was named a multi-category leader by GetApp , a Gartner company.

About Apploi

Apploi is the leading human capital management platform specializing in high-volume hiring for healthcare. Apploi streamlines the hiring process from candidate acquisition to hired. Working with 8,000+ healthcare organizations across the US today, Apploi simplifies the hiring process to reduce days-to-hire and get more healthcare workers into roles faster. To learn more about Apploi, visit: www.apploi.com .

About Accurate

Our vision is to make every hire the start of a success story. As a trusted provider of employment background screening and workforce monitoring services, Accurate Background gives companies the confidence to make smarter, unbiased hiring decisions at the speed of demand. Experience a new standard of support with a dedicated team, comprehensive technology and insight, and the most extensive coverage and search options to advance your business while keeping your brand and people safe. To learn more, visit accurate.com.

