CLEAR-AIR PRO XM™ BECOMES WORLD'S FIRST STAND-ALONE AIR PURIFIER TO RECEIVE WORKS WITH WELL DESIGNATION

This new designation by Works With Well demonstrates Clear-Air Pro XM™'s alignment with the health strategies from the WELL Building Standard

MIAMI, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Inc announced today its eligibility for the Works with WELL trademark for its Air Pro XM purification system through a licensing program offered by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The new trademark demonstrates Clear Air Pro XM's alignment with health strategies within the WELL Building Standard (WELL).

WELL is the world's leading standard that focuses on advancing people's health and well-being through a library of holistic, evidence-based strategies applicable across buildings, organizations, and communities. Developed over a 10-year period and backed by the latest scientific research, WELL outlines key building-level interventions and organizational strategies across 10 concept areas: Air, Water, Nourishment, Light, Movement, Thermal Comfort, Sound, Materials, Mind, and Community.

Clear's Air Pro XM is a patented technology that filters and disinfects indoor air through a unique powerful four-stage purification process that captures and kills 99.99% of viruses, bacteria, germs, and allergens. It supports four specific feature requirements within the WELL Building Standard across three WELL concepts: Air, Thermal Comfort, and Materials.

Specifically, Clear Air Pro XM aligns with WELL Air feature A13.1 pertaining to standalone air purifiers for improving supply air. The product's air and thermal sensor is also aligned with WELL Air feature A08.1 and WELL Thermal Comfort feature T06.1 to monitor indoor air quality and thermal environment. Additionally, the purifier supports the requirement in WELL Material feature X01.3 for lead restriction.

"Our Air Pro XM's alignment with WELL is a great accomplishment and recognition that we are on the right path to elevating health and well-being in our building communities," said Mr. Gil Blutrich, founder and CEO of Clear. "I founded Clear with the goal of bringing to the residential and commercial real estate industry a comprehensive solution for air and water purification that translates to prioritizing our communities' health."

"Indoor air quality solutions are critical to the performance outcomes of places where we spend most of our time and where we work, live, learn and play," said Jessica Cooper, chief product officer, IWBI. "We are excited that Clear is joining a network of global companies that support the WELL movement by providing solutions to advance people's health and well-being."

Clear is now an IWBI member, joining a network of global brands excited to support the WELL movement by sharing expertise and solutions that advance health and well-being.

IWBI granted Clear the license to use the Works with WELL trademark after Clear submitted an application to IWBI and underwent a third-party document review to confirm the aforementioned products align with related WELL features and meet IWBI's license requirements.

Clear Inc was founded in 2020 with the goal of bringing world-class water and air purification technologies to the real estate industry. Clear's innovative and all-in-one model makes it accessible to building communities in North America and is leading the way to elevate health and well-being.

Launched in 2022, the Works with WELL trademark licensing program recognizes products and solutions that contribute to achieving specific features in the WELL Standard. The Works with WELL trademark indicates clear alignment between an eligible product and at least one WELL feature or threshold, thereby informing the market of solutions available to support organizations advancing people-first places. Eligibility to use this trademark does not suggest products with this distinction guarantee the achievement of WELL Certification, a WELL Rating or any standalone WELL feature.

Driven by the global demand for healthier places and healthier organizations that support people to thrive, WELL adoption has grown exponentially since its launch in 2014. As of February 2023, WELL strategies have been used in more than 4.5 billion square-feet of spaces, supporting people's health and well-being in more than 40,000 locations spanning over 125 countries.

