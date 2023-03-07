MSCI ESG Updated I-Mab to "A" Rating

GAITHERSBURG, MD. and SHANGHAI, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that I-Mab has been granted "A" rating by MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) ESG, following MSCIESG's most recent annual review, and such rating outperforms 66% peers among global biotech companies.

MSCI ESG Assessment is one of the well-recognized ESG rating systems by global institutional investors. The high standard and strong credibility enable the rating result is broadly applied into investment decision process. MSCI analyzes ESG practices of qualified public companies annually from perspectives of environmental, social and governance, aims to evaluate long-term operational and financial ESG-related risk, and provides analytical support to facilitate investment decisions for global investors.

"I-Mab has consistently adhered to high ESG standard of practice since its inception, as demonstrated by unwavering commitment," said ESG committee Chairman and independent director, Mr. Chun Kwok Alan Au. "As we look to the future, I-Mab remains committed to integrating its ESG principles, encapsulated by Patients, Philanthropy, and People, into our corporate strategy and core value to drive sustainable long-term growth and create value for patients and shareholders."

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on discovery, development and soon, commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company's Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships and commercial partnerships. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Lishui and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter, and WeChat.

I-Mab Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain "forward-looking statements." These statements are made under the "safe harbor" within the meaning provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about I-Mab's beliefs and expectations, management's intention to purchase shares, the expected plan and the amount of the shares to be purchased are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Those factors and risks are more fully discussed in I-Mab's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in I-Mab's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to I-Mab, and I-Mab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Any purchase under the Program and by the shareholders will be made depend upon market pricing and conditions, business, legal, accounting and other considerations. The press release does not obligate I-Mab or any of its shareholders to acquire any particular number of its ADSs.

