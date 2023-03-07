RYAN'S WORLD LAUNCHES ANIMATED CHARACTERS RED TITAN AND COMBO PANDA ON CAMEO KIDS THROUGH POCKET.WATCH AND CAMEO PARTNERSHIP

Starting Today Ryan's World Animated Characters Red Titan and Combo Panda Will Deliver Personalized Cameo Video Messages Powered By Innovative AI-Driven Technology

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket.watch , the leading kids and family studio creating global franchises for Generation Alpha, and Sunlight Entertainment, the studio behind Ryan's World, have launched the first animated character on Cameo Kids based on a real-life kid with Red Titan, the massively popular animated superhero alter ego of Ryan from Ryan's World. Red Titan and his best friend Combo Panda are available on Cameo Kids for parents and loved ones to book personalized Cameo video messages for kid fans, powered by AI voice and animation technology.

Pocket.watch becomes largest independent kids and family content studio. (PRNewswire)

Pocket.watch franchise Ryan's World joins Cameo Kids with Red Titan and Combo Panda animated characters.

The popular Ryan's World characters will deliver personalized Cameo videos in their own voices in a way never before possible, enabling Ryan to connect with his fans in a personalized way that is fun, safe and scalable. The launch of Ryan's World paves the way for pocket.watch to bring many more kid-creators to Cameo Kids through the power of AI-driven animation. This is yet another way that pocket.watch is extending kids and family creator franchises to kids everywhere.

Launched in December 2022, Cameo Kids is a new destination where parents and loved ones can book personalized Cameo videos from kids' favorite family entertainment stars. It's an extension of the popular Cameo platform, long-known for creating authentic fan experiences across every pop culture vertical. The new pocket.watch characters are the first on the platform to be powered by Cameo's proprietary AI animation technology. They are also the first to join from a YouTube property based on a real-life kid and will continue to bring the fandom of digital-first stars to the growing Cameo Kids platform.

"We're proud to welcome the popular characters from Ryan's World to Cameo Kids as we expand the number of child-friendly stars we have available for families to enlist for life's important moments," said Steven Galanis, Cameo Co-Founder and CEO. "As we continue to grow our offering, it's important to partner with the most sought after franchises that kids know and love, and pocket.watch, which is pioneering new territory in the kids and family category, helps us reach an incredible new audience and achieve that goal."

Personalized Cameo videos from Red Titan and Combo Panda can be booked on Cameo Kids to bring joy around birthday celebrations, help kids overcome everyday hurdles like going to school, provide encouragement or guidance around homework, help ease bedtime routines, and deliver sweet get-well messages. New occasions and characters are expected to launch over the coming months.

"Through Cameo Kids, parents can enlist the beloved Ryan's World animated characters to magically speak directly to kids, helping them celebrate the special moments in their lives," said Chris M. Williams, Founder and CEO, pocket.watch. "Pocket.watch is committed to extending our creator franchises everywhere that kids are, and this opportunity lets us provide personalization at scale to engage fans in a meaningful way while prioritizing the health and safety of our kid-creators."

Joining Cameo Kids allows pocket.watch to provide its creators an opportunity to reach their millions of fans in a personalized way. By leveraging artificial intelligence, the animated characters are able to connect directly with their kid fans while both the talent and the kid audiences stay safe. Red Titan is voiced by Ryan Kaji, the 11-year-old star of Ryan's World, and the technology innovation to use his real voice was achieved in partnership with AI leader Veritone .

About the characters:

Red Titan : He's the star of the popular Titan Universe content specials on The Roku Channel Kids & Family and Ryan and Friends Plus , the largest independent kids and family SVOD. In Ryan's World, he is Ryan's animated superhero alter ego. Brave, kind with superpower strength, he goes on adventures with his friends, knows right from wrong, and loves helping people. The character has also been extended into toys, costumes and Skechers shoes. : He's the star of the popular Titan Universe content specials onand, the largest independent kids and family SVOD. In Ryan's World, he is Ryan's animated superhero alter ego. Brave, kind with superpower strength, he goes on adventures with his friends, knows right from wrong, and loves helping people. The character has also been extended into toys, costumes and Skechers shoes.

Combo Panda : Starring alongside Ryan in episodes across 40+ streaming platforms, Combo Panda also stars in his own gaming YouTube channel with 2 million subscribers. He is a confident teenage panda who loves games such as Roblox and Hello Neighbor, and isn't afraid of anything. Kids understand that he enjoys learning from his friends and never backs down from a challenge. : Starring alongside Ryan in episodes across 40+ streaming platforms, Combo Panda also stars in his ownwith 2 million subscribers. He is a confident teenage panda who loves games such as Roblox and Hello Neighbor, and isn't afraid of anything. Kids understand that he enjoys learning from his friends and never backs down from a challenge.

To book a Cameo video, visit CameoKids.com. For more information about the pocket.watch roster of franchises and creators and its premium slate of content, visit pocket.watch , or check out @pocketwatchHQ on Instagram, /PocketwatchHQ on Facebook, @pocketwatchhq on TikTok @pocketwatchhq , and pocketwatch-studios on LinkedIn.

About Cameo

Cameo is the leading marketplace connecting fans and brands directly with tens of thousands of pop culture personalities in the form of personalized video messages, engaging fan experiences, and marketing and content partnerships. Founded in March 2017, Cameo's mission is to create the most personalized and authentic fan experiences on Earth. In 6 years, Cameo has fulfilled more than 4.5 million magical moments ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, marriage proposals and direct fan interactions across every continent in the world. The platform has also helped raise more than $2 million for a wide range of charities. For more information, visit https://www.cameo.com/.

About Sunlight Entertainment

Sunlight Entertainment is Ryan Kaji's family-owned and operated production company that develops family-friendly content that is driven to help kids learn. Founded in 2017, Sunlight Entertainment was created by Ryan and his family to help streamline the workflow of one of YouTube's largest kids' channels, Ryan's World. The company continues to grow and currently manages ten YouTube channels: Ryan's World, Ryan's World Español, Ryan's World in Japanese, EK Doodles, Ryan's Family Review, Vtubers, Combo Panda, Gus the Gummy Gator, The Studio Space and the Stick with Kaji - Podcast. Sunlight Entertainment employs a 30-person team of videographers, editors, animators, writers and voice actors to help produce live action and animated content -- releasing about 25 videos a week. Currently, Ryan's World has rapidly evolved from a toy review YouTube channel to a global kids play and entertainment brand through digital and broadcast entertainment, toys, and consumer products.

About pocket.watch

Pocket.watch is the leading studio building kids and family entertainment franchises with the most popular digital creators in the world. Pocket.watch harnesses the power of audiences built on YouTube and expands them across all types of diverse kids and family platforms and experiences. The company brings kids more of what they love from these creators by producing original video and audio content, mobile games, metaverse worlds, live events and robust consumer products lines ranging from toys to toothbrushes. Key pocket.watch franchises include Ryan's World, Love, Diana, Onyx Monster Mysteries and Toys and Colors: Kaleidoscope City.

The company's content library, consisting of tens of thousands of kids and family videos, is distributed globally on over 40 platforms, generating hundreds of millions of hours of viewership every month. The content library comprises many seasons of the company's breakthrough MishMash™ format alongside pocket.watch originals including the Emmy-nominated Ryan's Mystery Playdate and the animated series Onyx Monster Mysteries and Love, Diana Adventures.

Pocket.watch's gaming division, p.w Games, boasts multiple mobile game successes including Love, Diana Fashion Fabulous and Tag with Ryan, which together boast over 40 million downloads.

The company generates massive value for advertisers and digital creators through their in-house creative and media agency, clock.work, which creates best in class media and branded entertainment campaigns with the world's largest advertisers, marrying the massive reach of the pocket.watch network audience with custom integrations and scaled media programs across YouTube, YouTube Kids, mobile gaming, OTT channels and the metaverse.

Founded in 2017 by Chris M. Williams (CEO), the company's headquarters and filming studios are located in Culver City, Calif. The executive team includes studio veterans and visionaries from a mix of traditional and digital entertainment backgrounds, including Albie Hecht, David Williams and Jon Moonves.

For more information about pocket.watch, please visit pocket.watch .

Cameo and Pocket.watch (PRNewswire)

Ryan's World joins Cameo Kids with animated Red Titan and Combo Panda characters. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pocket.watch