Smartville Takes Major Step Forward with MOAB™, Its Scalable, Second-Life Energy Storage System Installed for UC San Diego

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartville, a leading developer of reliable second-life energy storage systems, has deployed its first commercially available product, the MOAB™ energy storage system, at the University of California San Diego's Library Annex.

Smartville MOAB™ Energy Storage System, powered by repurposed EV battery packs and charged by a UC San Diego solar energy array. (PRNewswire)

Smartville has deployed its first MOAB™ energy storage system at the University of California San Diego's Library.

MOAB is the first second-life energy storage system to integrate and control repurposed electric vehicle battery packs from different manufacturers at varying levels of health in one unified system. By giving EV batteries a second life as ultra-low carbon storage with a high value per kilowatt hour and assured reliability, Smartville is bringing the U.S. closer to energy independence and the planet closer to a net-zero future.

UC San Diego uses Smartville's MOAB system to store solar energy from a 200-kilowatt rooftop solar array to reduce demand on the local utility grid after sunset and avoid peak electricity rates. The 500-kilowatt-hour system also provides 48 hours of emergency backup power.

"Smartville's technology, which fills a very important role in the clean energy mosaic, is exactly what California needs," said David Hochschild, chair of the California Energy Commission at the project unveiling. "This new technology category, a subset of energy storage, answers many energy issues facing our state today. Smartville's solution completes the puzzle, and we look forward to working with them on more projects like this in the near future."

"This represents our first step in bringing a truly scalable EV battery repurposing solution to market and providing a domestically manufactured energy storage product to meet California's and the nation's infrastructure needs," said Smartville's CEO and cofounder Antoni Tong. "To accelerate our next commercial milestone, we are now speaking with venture investors interested in advancing profitable, scalable, low-carbon, low-cost solutions to our sustainable future."

About Smartville Inc.

Smartville's mission is to be the world's most sustainable, scalable, and reliable EV battery repurposing platform and to revolutionize energy storage on a global scale, one battery pack, one-kilowatt hour, at a time. For more information about Smartville, please visit www.smartville.io or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Smartville Press Contact

(W)right On Communications

Patricia Maxwell

pmaxwell@wrightoncomm.com

619-249-7762

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smartville Inc.