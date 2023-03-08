CINCINNATI, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Children's partnered with Kolar Design to invite friends from near and far to send Valentine's Day cards to patients, utilizing curated card designs from artists Helen Wells, Cedric Cox, and Lindsay Nehls and printing services from RPI Graphic Data Solutions.

Cincinnati Children’s and Kolar Design raise over $76,000 with Valentine’s Card Campaign. (PRNewswire)

Those interested in sending cards simply chose one of six designs through an easy online form and then the cards were printed and delivered accordingly. The campaign also sought to raise money for the hospital, with Kolar Design matching up to $20,000 toward the effort.

Through the campaign, Cincinnati Children's was able to raise $76,500, including Kolar's full $20,000 match amount. More than 245,000 cards were sent to patients, from 49 different countries and all 50 states in the U.S.

"We're honored to be able to support this cause year after year, and we're overjoyed to see such fantastic results from the campaign this year. It's an honor to give back to Cincinnati Children's, an organization so near and dear to our hearts," said Kelly Kolar, President and Founder of Kolar Design.

About Kolar Design

Kolar is an award-winning design strategy firm that specializes in insights, interiors, and experiential graphic design. Kolar excels in building brand experiences derived from data that delivers measurable business results using purposeful, creative, and deeply collaborative design. Kolar's best-in-class team works closely with organizations using unique design thinking methodologies to build a strategy and vision that align with business goals and desired brand experiences. Learn more about Kolar today .

Kolar Design logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kolar Design