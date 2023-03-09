Galileo Partners with Wellcare to Expand Services to Medicare Advantage Members in South Carolina

Expanded Partnership Serves 94,000 Members in New York and South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellcare and Galileo † today announced an expanded partnership giving Wellcare's Medicare Advantage members in South Carolina preferred access to Galileo's expert primary and multispecialty care providers. Galileo will serve Wellcare's South Carolina Medicare Advantage members in their own homes, virtually and through mobile clinics to improve health outcomes and reduce total cost of care.

(PRNewswire)

Wellcare and Galileo began their partnership in New York, offering Medicare Advantage Members virtual, in-home and mobile care. With the addition of South Carolina, Galileo will now serve 94,000 Wellcare members across both states.

Galileo is a rapidly growing, risk-bearing medical group that offers individualized, longitudinal healthcare to meet the medical, behavioral, and social needs of patients. With Galileo, individuals have access to a team of world-class clinicians, providing personalized care to improve patient health and wellbeing.

The unique in-home, community practice model allows Galileo providers to deeply engage Medicare Advantage and Dual-Eligible members – ultimately driving better health outcomes including:

Medicare Advantage 4+Star quality performance

30+% reduction in hospital admissions

High patient satisfaction (NPS score > 85)

Patient retention approaching 100%

"We believe that all individuals should have access to high-quality, affordable care," said Alex Blum, MD MPH, Chief Partnership Officer at Galileo. "Our agile delivery model allows us to take care of the holistic needs of the most complex patients, close care gaps quickly, and ultimately improve the health and lives of those we serve. We're thrilled to expand our work with Wellcare and look forward to bringing a new standard of healthcare to Medicare Advantage members in South Carolina."

"We are pleased to partner with Galileo who focuses on improving the quality and affordability of care for our diverse and complex Medicare Advantage members," said Rich Fisher, SVP and CEO of Medicare for Centene, Wellcare's parent company. "This agreement extends our footprint across South Carolina and further supports our efforts to partner with high-performing providers and health systems, so our members have access to the highest quality care and services across the state."

About Galileo

Galileo is a rapidly growing, risk-bearing medical group working to improve the quality and affordability of healthcare for all. Operating across 50 states, Galileo offers high-touch, multispecialty, longitudinal care to diverse and complex patients — on the phone, in the home, and everywhere in between. Regional and national health plans, employers, and Fortune 500 organizations trust Galileo as the leading solution to improve population health.

Founded by Thomas Lee, MD, the healthcare pioneer behind One Medical and Epocrates, Galileo includes a team of leading innovators from healthcare, technology, and human-centered design. More can be discovered at Galileo. Follow Galileo on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wellcare

For more than 20 years, Wellcare has offered a range of Medicare products, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), which offer affordable coverage beyond Original Medicare. Today, the company offers benefits with every Medicare beneficiary in mind, such as dental, hearing and vision services; Flex cards to assist with co-pays; transportation services; telehealth visits; wellness and fitness programs; in-home support services; and special supplemental benefits for the chronically ill. Wellcare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation , a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. For more information about Wellcare, visit www.wellcare.com .

Wellcare is the Medicare brand for Centene Corporation, an HMO, PPO, PFFS, PDP plan with a Medicare contract and is an approved Part D Sponsor. Our D-SNP plans have a contract with the state Medicaid program. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal.

Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

Provider may also contract with other Plans/Part D sponsors.

†Other [Pharmacies/Physicians/Providers] are available in our network.

SOURCE Galileo