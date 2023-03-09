Inception Fertility's 2023 Annual Summit Celebrates the Patient Experience and Honors Team Members and Clinics for their Dedication to Aspiring Parents

The 2023 Patient Experience Awards gala recognizes the contributions and commitments of Inception family members; the annual summit brings together fertility leaders to discuss advances and research in fertility care.

HOUSTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility™ (Inception), the largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, announces today the winners of its 2023 Patient Experience Awards, presented at the 2023 Annual Inception Physician Summit, a gathering of Inception physicians and team members across its expansive family of brands, that celebrates their contributions to providing aspiring parents with the highest level of professional, individualized care. The 2023 Patient Experience Awards winners were part of Inception's family of brands, which includes the clinical network, The Prelude Network®.

Inception_FamilyofLogos_FINAL (PRNewsfoto/Inception Fertility) (PRNewswire)

The annual summit also serves as an opportunity for Inception members to collaborate on best practices for patient care, define the future of Inception, and to continue moving the industry forward through advancements in science, medicine, and individualized patient experience. Panel sessions included topics related to mental health in fertility care, discussion of groundbreaking research studies, and using technology to drive the patient and employee experience, among others. The Physician Summit was sponsored by leading technology and medical companies committed to furthering the fertility industry, including main sponsors, LabCorp and Organon, and CooperSurgical, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Eversana, Cigna, HUB, Igenomix, AON, MTownsend Interests, and eIVF Practice Highways.

The 2023 Patient Experience Awards ceremony was sponsored by leading medical companies that are just as committed to exceptional patient care and outcomes, including main sponsor LabCorp; digital sponsor IV Interactive®, and supporting sponsor IVFCRYO. This year's awards include the Patient Experience Leader Award, CEO's Patient Experience Emerging Leader Award, Patient Experience Tenet Leaders Awards, Patient Experience Outstanding Practice Award, and the Patient Experience Legacy Award.

"Inception Fertility is so proud of the work and energy our family members bring to those aspiring parents who look to us to help them build their families, whether it's providing financial counseling, educating on family building options, or providing the highest caliber of medical care," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility. "We are honored to have these committed individuals as part of the Inception team and recognize their achievements in elevating the patient experience and, ultimately, Inception's global leadership."

Patient Experience Award

Presented with the Patient Experience Leader Award was Danielle Gagnon, Ultrasonographer with Reproductive Medicine Group (RMG) in Tampa, Florida. Gagnon received this award because of her genuine, empathetic, and compassionate approach to patient care. This extends to her fellow team members, who acknowledge her collaborative spirit and eagerness to guide them in any situation, helping them to provide exceptional care.

CEO's Patient Experience Emerging Leader Award

The CEO's Patient Experience Emerging Leader Award , which recognizes an individual dedicated to providing excellent patient experience in every interaction, was presented to Cody Robb, Embryologist at Aspire Fertility San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas. Robb's colleagues refer to him as a collaborative and encouraging team member who is a leader in the embryology lab. He is recognized for his expertise and his ability to approach hard conversations with patients in a comforting and supportive manner.

Patient Experience Tenet Leaders Awards

Inception recognized members the organization for categories within the Patient Experience Tenet Leaders Awards, which showcase the efforts of individuals in areas directly correlated to elevating the patient experience, including safety, compassion, show and efficiency. The winners of the 2023 Patient Experience Tenet Leaders Awards include:

Patient Experience Outstanding Practice Award

Aspire Fertility Austin was recognized with the Patient Experience Outstanding Practice Award for setting the gold standard in patient experience, demonstrating an unyielding and infectious energy, exuding a team spirit that shares the common mission of providing compassionate care, and their heightened level of employee engagement.

In a touching moment, Inception also honored Beth Bean, Director of Revenue Cycle at Inception with the Patient Experience Legacy Award. Bean leaves behind a legacy of going above and beyond in every patient interaction and set an example for her team members.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping build families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by thorough development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; Bundl Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

Media Contact:

Mia Humphreys

239-297-6592

MHumphreys@kruppagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inception Fertility