TAIPEI AMPA 2023: The First Choice to Grasp New Trends, Source Total Solutions, and Find Potential Partners to Succeed in the Automotive Revolution.

TAIPEI, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, one of the most influential automotive trade shows globally, "TAIPEI AMPA", "AUTOTRONICS TAIPEI", and "2035 E-Mobility Taiwan" combined, will be the annual industry event that presents a comprehensive range of exhibits from automotive and motorcycle aftermarket parts, automotive electronics, to hardware, software, and solutions for electric and autonomous vehicles. This all-in-one mega show will be the first choice to grasp new trends, source total solutions, and find potential partners to succeed in the automotive revolution.

Taking place next April 12 to 15 in Taipei, the upcoming 2023 TAIPEI AMPA will focus on the latest automotive ecosystem developments, including a look into what the future of the road looks like. TAIPEI AMPA will continue to feature automobile and motorcycle parts and accessories, as well as a glimpse of producer's customizing services capable of producing parts for different models around the world. New to 2023 is that "TAIPEI AMPA" will be held along with "AUTOTRONICS TAIPEI" and "2035 E-Mobility Taiwan", presenting the entire industry's present and future under one roof. Along with exhibited products, many forums, seminars, and startup activities will also combine knowledge and experience as the industry moves forward.

While the global automotive industry had a dip in production, Taiwan saw a 30% increase in exports based on its ability to customize auto parts, aftermarket parts and a heavy investment in smart production, with the United States as the largest exporting nation. In addition, this increase coincides with a rise in demand for vehicles and its related products, and TAIPEI AMPA will also expand its exhibits, from gas to electric vehicle parts, to accommodate this trend.

Taiwan not only known for the high-quality custom manufacturing and OEM automotive aftermarket parts, but also has a strong R&D ability of ICT industry, where you can find the suppliers of Tesla, Rivian, Lucid and Fisker. To focus on trends of C.A.S.E (Connectivity, Autonomous, Shared and Electrified), 2023 Taipei AMPA, AUTOTRONICS TAIPEI and 2035 E-Mobility Taiwan, three shows consolidate IoV, EV, 5G and C-V2X as highlights, displaying the future to the automotive industry transformation.

Began in 1984, TAIPEI AMPA has become Asia's 2nd largest automotive trade show, and also the only show in Asia that connects automobile and motorcycle industry in one place.

TAIPEI AMPA presents the latest products of aftermarket, OEM auto parts, the trends of C.A.S.E with the latest IoV, EV, 5G applications and solution and fleet management system (FMS) that keeps you ahead of the curve in 2023. Where you can meet the strongest industries in Taiwan - automotive lighting, automobile electronic and auto parts aftermarket (AM) all at the show ground.

AMPA is the pioneering automotive hybrid trade fair in ASIA, which brings a satisfying purchase experience with no boundary, no time difference, ONSITE and ONLINE .

Taipei AMPA 2023 will take place on April 12 to 15 physically at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 1 , Taipei, Taiwan .

April 10 to 23 on: Online show will begin fromon: www.ampaonline.com.tw/en/index.html

