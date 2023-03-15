Iron Woman Construction and Environmental Services Invests Forward with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 ERP & CRM

DULUTH, Ga., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS, leading implementer of ERP|CRM|BI solutions for construction and other project and service-based companies, built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, announces:

Iron Woman Construction and Environmental Services is live on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, Sales Enterprise, and SIS Construct 365 Project Cost Management, Project Management, and Advanced Labor industry solutions for ERP and CRM. This Microsoft and SIS cloud-based solution will help Iron Woman continue its growth without adding headcount.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 met Iron Woman's requirements as the only end-to-end construction solution built for Dynamics 365 purpose built to manage multi-union and multi-state payroll environments.

"Iron Woman faced construction industry technology and labor challenges head-on by making the decision to modernize its organizational systems with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 for complete project profitability. This differentiates Iron Woman as an employer of choice by attract and retain younger workers demanding modern technology from their employer," Mark Kershteyn, Managing Partner, SIS.

"Iron Woman is live with Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP system. Our teams can now collaborate from a centralized state-of-the-art ERP that provides improved usability for end-users, greater visibility and reliability for project operations, and better overall protection of our vital company assets. We faced challenges along the way – integrating key stakeholder needs, agreeing on common processes, and cleaning vast historical data. All was possible through the efforts of both Iron Woman and SIS. We are proud of our achievement," Andrew Bachman, Director of Project Controls

About Iron Woman

Iron Woman Construction and Environmental Services is a multi-faceted, self-performing civil general contractor, specializing in heavy haul trucking, underground utilities, and environmental remediation. Headquartered in Denver, CO, Iron Woman supports its customers in the following areas: wet utility, transportation and logistics, environmental remediation, mine reclamation, mine services, and civil general contracting. https://ironwomancon.com

About SIS

SIS, based in Atlanta, GA., with offices in Canada, India, Europe, Poland, and Ukraine, has been delivering ERP|CRM|BI solutions to construction and other project and service-based companies for more than 25 years. All SIS solutions run on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Industry IP. As a full-service technology consultancy, SIS delivers end-to-end digital transformation solutions. Our comprehensive range of services includes ERP & CRM Implementation, Rescue and Assessment, SharePoint Business Intelligence, and Managed Services. To contact SIS, visit https://www.sisn.com or email info@sisn.com

