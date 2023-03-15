Texas Rent Relief Program Application Portal to Close March 16, 2023, at 11:59 am CT

Within first 24 hours, requests for assistance far exceeded available funding

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 70,000 applications submitted within the first 24 hours of re-opening, the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced it will be closing the Texas Rent Relief (TRR) application portal on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 11:59 am CT. For comparison, the highest number of applications seen in a single day when the portal first opened in 2021 was less than 20,000.

Closing the portal helps ensure program staff can more quickly review applications and distribute the remaining funds.

Applicants facing eviction will be prioritized, as long as their application includes a valid eviction docket number.

Applicants that have started but not yet completed an application, must upload all documents and submit the application by Thursday, March 16 , at 11:59 am CT . Submitting an application does not guarantee payment.

If you are facing eviction, we encourage you to seek legal assistance, go to your eviction hearing and stay in communication with your landlord and the court. You can visit https://texaslawhelp.org/eviction-referral or call 855-270-7655 for help understanding your options and seeking free or low-cost legal assistance.

Since the program launched in February 2021, TRR has provided over $2.1 billion in emergency funds for rent and utility relief, served over 316,000 households in 250 Texas counties and prevented evictions for over 21,000 households. Visit TexasRentRelief.com for more program highlights.

