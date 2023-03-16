Credit One Bank Encourages Cardmembers to "Live Large"

New multiplatform campaign featuring credit gods rolls out nationally

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit One Bank, one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S., is launching a new evolution of its successful credit gods campaign: "Live Large."

As card benefits and product offerings at the Bank have grown, so has the campaign. In the newest executions, Cashios (the god of cash back) and Pointsephone (the goddess of points) return, but they're now larger than life – 30 feet tall, to be specific. These giant gods are present in our world to serve as a powerful force on the side of 'mortals' and encourage everyone to "Live Large" by making the most of their industry-leading card benefits and rewards.

"At Credit One Bank, we aim to make sizeable rewards once available only to the few, now accessible to the many," said John Coombe, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Credit One Bank. "We hope our customers are inspired by the credit gods to 'Live Large' and that future customers will know that Credit One Bank can enable them to do the same."

Watch the credit gods here.

"We were thrilled to work with Credit One Bank to bring the credit gods to life in a whole new way," said Tim Tone, TRG group creative director. "Credit One Bank welcomes customers across the credit spectrum, and this campaign is adapted from the philosophy of being a powerful force on their side."

The continued marketing efforts for Credit One Bank outline how cardmembers can "Live Large" by using Credit One Bank's Platinum X5 Visa and Credit One Bank Wander® Card. The Platinum X5 Visa credit card gives up to an incredible 5% cash back rewards on the first $5,000 of eligible purchases plus 1% cash back rewards on all other purchases. Credit One Bank's Wander Card gives you an astonishing 10X points on eligible hotels and car rentals booked using the Credit One Bank travel partner; 5X points on eligible travel including flights, dining and gas purchases; and 1X points on all other purchases. Now that's living large.

The campaign is running nationally on television, streaming platforms, and digital and social media. The campaign's signature characters will remain integrated into Credit One Bank's sports, entertainment and charitable initiatives.

For more information, visit CreditOneBank.com.

About Credit One Bank

Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, it offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as jumbo CDs. Credit One Bank is also the Official Credit Card of the Las Vegas Raiders, NASCAR, WWE, the Vegas Golden Knights and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com; on our Newsroom; or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

