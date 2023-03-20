Pretium Expands Real Estate Team with Addition of Melanie Gersper as Managing Director, Asset Management

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with more than $50 billion in assets under management, today announced that Melanie Gersper has joined the firm as Managing Director, Asset Management. In this role, Ms. Gersper will lead the asset management of Pretium's equity real estate portfolio across the United States, including more than 90,000 single-family residential homes managed by Progress Residential as well as Pretium's build-to-rent platform.

Ms. Gersper brings a proven track record and more than 25 years of experience managing large residential real estate portfolios, including multi-family rentals, and has been responsible for operating stabilized assets and overseeing complex development projects across multiple geographies. Most recently, she served as ACRE's Chief Operating Officer since 2015, where she was responsible for the oversight of property management and asset management. She also had a meaningful role in acquisitions and dispositions. Prior to joining ACRE, Ms. Gersper held senior leadership roles at residential companies including Chief Operating Officer at CF Lane, Senior Vice President of Operations at Bell Partners, President of Operations for Cortland Partners, and Regional Vice President of Lane Company.

"Melanie's success driving operational performance across a variety of residential real estate portfolios will be invaluable as we continue to scale and optimize our business," said Josh Pristaw, Senior Managing Director and Head of Real Estate. "We are confident she will have an immediate impact at both the individual asset and broader portfolio level, and I look forward to working with her during our next phase of growth."

"Pretium has built the leading and most innovative single-family rental platform in the United States, and I am proud to join such an incredible team," said Ms. Gersper. "As Pretium continues to grow, I look forward to leveraging my real estate operating experience to deliver even greater value for our stakeholders."

Ms. Gersper earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has more than $50 billion of assets, comprising real estate investments across 30 markets in the U.S., and employs more than 4,000 people across 30 offices, including its New York headquarters, Dubai, London, Seoul and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

