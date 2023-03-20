Primal affection: LELO launches the new TOR™3

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If one is just learning about the existence of long-distance sex toys, welcome. People may think sex requires proximity, but with recent advances that is not necessarily so. This means that sex does not stop if you and your partner aren't together in the same bed, or even room. How you might ask? Through the use of the LELO app, sexual wellness bigwig LELO and its newest product, the TOR ™ 3 allow you to share the pleasure and customize it to achieve more intense mutual satisfaction.

Embrace the hands-free approach to satisfaction and discover more intense and longer-lasting pleasures

TOR™ 3 is a vibrating couple's ring perfect for solo or couples' play. A product for true pleasure connoisseurs, who cherish their own pleasure and their partners. They are motivated to make the most out of their time together, in and out of the bedroom and recognize technology as part of their daily life.

Setting a new precedent in the technology of male pleasure, TOR™ 3 is an app-connected vibrating couples' ring with more pleasure settings and intensities than the previous generation. Its smooth body-safe silicone build makes it a perfect and comfortable fit for all shapes and sizes, transmitting vibrations to both partners for enhanced sensations. The LELO app control allows the user to easily, uninterruptedly and in an intuitive way, use TOR™ 3 for an unmatched experience.

TOR™ 3 in a nutshell:

8 POWERFUL PLEASURE SETTINGS

LELO APP controller via Bluetooth to offer unique customization of experience and greater control over your device. Connect and control your device via Bluetooth for enhanced sensations.

TOR TM 3 offers 8 different vibration patterns, varying in intensity from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse.

EXTRA-SOFT SILICONE Ultra-smooth premium silicone that feels warm to the touch, allowing for profoundly fulfilling and hygienic pleasure.

COLORS: Violet dusk, black, and base blue.

RRP: 159$/ 159€

