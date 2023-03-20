Reynolds Releases Inaugural White Paper on Tobacco Harm Reduction

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Reynolds American Inc. (Reynolds), the BAT Group's U.S. subsidiary, released its inaugural white paper, Tobacco Harm Reduction: Creating A Better TomorrowTM for Public Health in America. This is the first in a series of white papers aimed at raising awareness on Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) as a public health strategy that encourages adult smokers who are uninterested in quitting tobacco altogether to migrate to noncombustible product alternatives.

Reynolds American Creating A Better Tomorrow for Public Health in America (PRNewswire)

The goal of the Reynolds' white paper series is to highlight the progress of THR, address the challenges and have dialogue on the path forward.

"THR has the potential to bring about one of the greatest public health achievements of our time," said Dr. Priscilla Samuel, Executive Vice President, Scientific Research and Development. "We hope the information presented in this white paper will spark renewed conversation on THR among all stakeholders, including regulators and policymakers, which could lead to effective regulation and access to non-combustible product alternatives for adult smokers who are uninterested in quitting."

THR has made progress across the globe, but with 31 million Americans who smoke cigarettes, there is a tremendous opportunity to reduce the health impact of combustible tobacco use.

Reynolds' hope is that industry, scientists, public health officials, and regulators can come together to define pragmatic approaches to THR that benefit public health. Read the full white paper here.

Learn more on ReynoldsHarmReduction.com.

Reynolds American Inc. logo (PRNewswire)

