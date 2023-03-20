Skyword Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms for Third Consecutive Year

BOSTON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyword , the leading content marketing software and services provider, today announces it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms for the third consecutive year. Gartner evaluates vendors in the Magic Quadrant for their ability to execute and completeness of vision in the content marketing space.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition for the third consecutive time," says Skyword CEO Andrew Wheeler. "We believe this recognition reflects our commitment to delivering innovative content marketing solutions and services that enable our customers to drive meaningful business results."

Gartner defines Leaders as companies that "possess capabilities across nearly all product requirements, most notably related to ideation insights, editorial planning, workflow and performance metrics. These strengths allow clients to customize the platforms to support unique business processes. Leaders have solidified their market position and possess recognized strengths, each with one or two differentiators that make them competitively distinct. Leaders manage vibrant, growing businesses with progressive roadmaps."

"Last year and into this year, many marketing departments were under pressure to downsize budgets and resources. At the same time, content marketing has become more essential for brands to compete and lead in the digital space. So we see it as our job to make content marketing excellence accessible and cost-effective for enterprise marketers," explains Wheeler.

Skyword believes this recognition is a direct result of its innovative combination of technology, network of freelance creative talent, and managed services, which give marketers a white glove solution for maximizing their content marketing ROI. In October, Skyword brought the power of generative AI into their Skyword360 platform with the launch of Content Atomization .

The new feature generates and repurposes content for multiple personas and channels in seconds.

Skyword's content marketing platform makes cross-team content planning and creation easy with multi-view enterprise dashboards and automated workflow governance among its many features.

In addition, Skyword offers professional services ranging from in-house editors, strategists, and digital producers to project and program managers to help marketers orchestrate content creation across complex, distributed brands and organizations.

For the last three years, Skyword has also received the Gartner Peer Insights™ "Customers' Choice distinction for exceeding both the market average Overall Rating and the market average User Interest and Adoption scores, based on verified customer reviews.

You can view this complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms to learn more.

About Skyword

Founded in 2010, Skyword helps enterprise brands deploy and manage strategic content programs that establish lasting customer growth. Skyword's content creation technology, elite network of creators, and managed services expertise help brands connect with customers more effectively across their entire digital experience.

A private company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Skyword has helped industry-leading brands create and publish more than one million original pieces of content designed to build loyal audiences and drive business growth for their brands.

To learn more, visit skyword.com or email learnmore@skyword.com.

