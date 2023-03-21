Advanced Connectivity Solutions for Next-Generation Embedded Systems

GREENFIELD, Mass., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- esd electronics is excited to announce the latest addition to our product lineup - the CAN-PCIeMiniHS/402. This new interface board is a game-changer for embedded systems, a half-size PCI Express Mini Card, offering up to four CAN FD channels in an incredibly compact form factor. Also available, an optional version for extended temperature range (-40C…+85C). CAN-PCIeMiniHS/402 Half-Size PCI Express® Mini Card with up to 4 CAN FD interfaces (esd.eu)

CAN-PCIeMiniHS/402-4-FD with optional adapter CAN-Mini/402-4-DSUB--150mm (PRNewswire)

Half sized PCI Express® Mini Card with 4-CAN FD Interfaces

Four CAN networks can be connected via DSUB9 connectors using the adapter CAN-Mini/402-4-DSUB9-150mm. It comes with four individual small adapter boards, each equipped with a DSUB9 plug and a jumper for selectable onboard CAN termination. The cable CAN-Mini/402-4-Cable-150mm is included in delivery of the adapter. It can also be ordered separately, without the small adapter boards.

Included with the CAN-PCIeMiniHS/402 is Windows® and Linux® software along with free CAN tools, making it easy to integrate into your existing system. Other optional supported real-time operating systems include RTX®, QNX®, VxWorks®, and more.

esd electronics has been developing complex industrial electronics for almost 40 years! Our team of highly qualified engineers manufactures high quality hardware and software for the automotive, mechanical, medical, and aerospace sectors as well as customer specific requirements. esd electronics is a founding member of the user association CiA® and is one of the world's leading suppliers of CAN modules. Company (esd.eu)

www.esd.eu (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ESD Electronics