BigID Becomes First and Only Data Security Posture Management Solution to Offer Native Integrations with Leading SOAR Platforms

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading platform for data security, compliance, privacy, and governance,, announced today that native integrations with leading Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) platforms, including Splunk SOAR (formerly Phantom) and Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR (formerly Demisto).

Enterprises have been struggling with responding to the deluge of security events generated by all their security information and event management systems. The volume and complexity of these events increases the need for automated security orchestration and response (SOAR) platforms to help security teams streamline and automate their incident response processes.

BigID's native integrations with SOAR platforms, including Splunk, Palo Alto Networks and Torq , provide customers with access to thousands of pre-built playbooks, enabling them to automate the incident response process from detection to remediation. With these native orchestrations, customers can seamlessly manage and automate their security response workflows, reducing response time and improving overall security posture.

"BigID is committed to helping organizations manage and secure their sensitive data. With these native integrations with leading SOAR platforms, we're able to provide customers with a powerful, integrated solution that enables them to streamline their incident response processes and more effectively manage security risks," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID.

With this integration, customers can now:

Leverage automation to reduce response time and improve accuracy

Automate incident response workflows with access to thousands of SOAR playbooks

Gain better visibility into incidents and manage responses with ease

Increase productivity and reduce the manual effort involved in incident response

The integration with Splunk SOAR, Cortex XSOAR and Torq offers a seamless user experience and significant improvements to security operations.

For more information, please visit www.bigid.com or visit https://home.bigid.com/demo to see it in action.

About BigID:

BigID enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, the 2021 and 2022 Deloitte 500, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

