GSA Selects Akima and CBRE as Electric Vehicle Charging Partner

Partners awarded contract to support Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) installation and related infrastructure improvements at federal locations throughout the Western U.S.

HERNDON, Va., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima Intra-Data and its partner CBRE announced today the award of a design/build and construction Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the GSA to support Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) installation and related infrastructure improvements. The innovative, flexible, and easy to use contract will streamline EVSE ordering procedures at federal agency locations throughout the Western United States.

A recent executive action set a goal of 100 percent zero-emission vehicle acquisitions by 2035, which includes a zero-emission vehicle refueling infrastructure for the federal fleet. The Akima partnership with CBRE provides federal agencies a turn-key capability to plan, design, deliver, and operate a secure electric vehicle charging solution across the entirety of their portfolios – providing a single point of contact, best-in-market pricing, and diverse purchasing classification.

"The Akima portfolio of companies has long provided facility and logistics capabilities to support the priorities of the United States government," said Scott Rauer, President of Akima's Facilities Solutions Group. "We are proud to partner with CBRE and offer our expertise in support of the requirement for a Federal zero-emission initiative through this award."

Akima and CBRE have partnered to provide federal agencies with best-in-class solutions to support EVSE installation and related infrastructure efforts. The partnership combines Akima's strong government experience supporting distributed federal facilities and logistics systems with CBRE's complete national coverage and 116+ year experience providing real estate asset planning, procurement, delivery and management services across 90% of the Fortune 100™.

"CBRE has long sought to bring forth our company's deep global talents, leading buying power, and differentiated service platforms to measurably improve communities by aligning our impactful capabilities behind the bold public missions of sustainability, efficiency, and inclusion. This award marks a proud milestone in those efforts." said John Dunstan, CEO of CBRE GWS | Enterprise.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2022 revenue). The company has approximately 115,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with over 9,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities & ground logistics; information technology; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2022, Akima ranked #29 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #56 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

