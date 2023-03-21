Leaf Home™ Appoints Jon Bostock Chief Executive Officer

An entrepreneur with a strong track record of success at hypergrowth companies, Bostock has served as Leaf Home CEO on an interim basis since August 2022

HUDSON, Ohio, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of home improvement products and solutions, announced today that its board has appointed Jon Bostock Chief Executive Officer of the company. An experienced executive with a proven ability to create value, Bostock has served as Interim CEO at Leaf Home since August 2022. During that time, he developed a strategic vision for the company that he will now bring to fruition as CEO.

Leaf Home and its brands have been included on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the nation for more than a decade. The company has grown organically at a rapid pace, especially over the past few years. Bostock's strategic plan focuses on positioning Leaf Home as the leading direct-to-consumer home improvement business through its end-to-end customer experience, product innovation and its expansive team of professionals.

"Leaf Home has been setting the pace in home improvement and has tremendous upside growth potential thanks to our thousands of dedicated employees," Bostock said. "We'll continue to innovate and expand our product portfolio so homeowners can protect and improve their most valuable asset: their home. Leaf Home plans to continue investing in our most valuable asset: our amazing team. I'm so excited about our plans to grow the company and deliver opportunities for professional development."

An accomplished leader, executive, and direct-to-consumer CEO, Bostock most recently served as Operating Partner and CEO in Residence at investment firm Gridiron Capital, a role he's stepping down from to focus on Leaf Home. Before taking on that role, Bostock successfully launched the tech-enabled, direct-to-consumer cleaning products startup Truman's, which was lauded as a "World Changing Idea" by Fast Company. Prior to that, Bostock led Big Ass Fans, a fan manufacturing startup headquartered in Kentucky, where he orchestrated a successful $500 million private equity transaction.

Earlier in his career, Bostock spent more than 10 years with GE in a variety of leadership roles, including marketing, product management, and general management positions across multiple GE businesses, including GE Plastics, GE Water, GE Appliances, and GE corporate. Bostock is also the best-selling author of The Elephant's Dilemma: Break Free and Reimagine Your Future at Work.

"We appointed Jon as Interim CEO because we were confident he had the skills and experience to maintain Leaf Home's strong growth momentum and unique culture," said Tom Burger, Chairman of Leaf Home and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Gridiron Capital. "His exceptional performance over the past six months makes it clear Jon is the right choice to take Leaf Home to the next level. We look forward to working with him as he scales up and delivers opportunities for the Leaf Home team."

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded, innovative home solutions in North America. The company is on a mission to enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families by delivering seamless, transformative home solutions including gutter protection, home safety, water purification, and other home enhancement products. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, and locations across the U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home has become a trusted partner to over 1.1 million homeowners. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

