Legendary Television Writer and Producer, Matt Williams, Launches Aspirational New Project, "Glimpses"

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Williams , the creator of the beloved television series "Roseanne" and "Home Improvement" has launched his newest project Glimpses: A Comedy Writer's Take on Life, Love, and All That Spiritual Stuff. A multimedia project, Glimpses consists of a podcast series, essays, public readings, lectures, seminars, and a forthcoming book sharing the same title. The aim of Glimpses is to spark kindness, inspire hope, and celebrate goodness, while simultaneously directing funds to a collection of children's charities worldwide.

"It is with a full heart and hope for a more gracious world that I introduce this passion project called Glimpses," said Matt Williams. "I have spent most of my life telling stories because I believe they can transform our lives and heal the planet, so I hung up my hat in Hollywood and started writing stories that encourage kindness, inspire hope, and celebrate goodness. Stories connect us."

With the launch of Glimpses, Williams' first podcast episode, featuring New York Times best-selling author Adriana Trigiani, is now available for streaming on all major streaming services. In future episodes, released twice-monthly, Williams will welcome entertaining and inspiring individuals he has worked with throughout his storied career, including well-known stars Tim Allen and George Lopez.

Glimpses is inspired by writings Williams has produced over the past few years in an effort to counterbalance what he sees as an ever-present focus on society's negative hallmarks.

"I grew weary of the constant algorithms of fear popping up on my cell phone, the horrible headlines, bad news blasting from televisions, friends declaring we are doomed, and that there is only darkness and despair," he said. "I don't believe that. There is still goodness in the world. It is out there if we only take the time to look for, and find, little glimpses of God — moments of tenderness, kindness, grace, and goodness."

