Valeria Magoni, Senior Director of Product and Corporate Marketing at Kaleyra, Elected as MEF Global Board Member

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing omnichannel business communications platform, is proud to announce that Valeria Magoni, the company's Senior Director of Product and Corporate Marketing, has been elected as a Global Board Member of the Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF).

Kaleyra, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Kaleyra) (PRNewswire)

MEF is a global trade organization that represents the mobile ecosystem, bringing together leading companies from across the mobile value chain. As a MEF Global Board Member, Valeria will be responsible for shaping and driving the organization's strategic agenda, while also contributing to MEF's efforts to accelerate the growth of the mobile industry worldwide.

Valeria's extensive experience in the mobile and technology industries, combined with her leadership and strategic expertise, make her a valuable addition to the MEF Global Board. In her current role at Kaleyra, Valeria is responsible for developing and executing the global go-to-market strategy for the company's innovative products, including WebRTC, Conversational AI, and WhatsApp Messaging. Valeria Magoni is an accomplished marketing executive with over 15 years of experience in international marketing roles across Digital, IT services, and technology organizations.

"The Board plays a central role in setting the strategy for MEF and ensuring good governance throughout the organization. To ensure we are doing our very best to serve all our members and the industry it's important we attract a wide range of expertise, both in terms of sector and geography. I am excited to work with my fellow board members over the coming year to help address the challenges and opportunities in the mobile ecosystem," commented Dario Betti, CEO of MEF.

"I am honored to have been elected as a MEF Global Board Member," said Valeria Magoni. "I look forward to working with the other board members and the MEF team to drive innovation, growth, and collaboration in the mobile industry."

There were six positions up for election, and the elected Directors are:

Matteo Gatta , CEO of BICS

Jason Lunn , Global Connectivity and CPaaS at Cisco

Anurag Aggarwal , Chief Growth Officer at Globe TeleServices

Waheed Adam , Executive Chairman of iTouch Messaging Services

Valeria Magoni , Senior Director, Product and Corporate Marketing at Kaleyra

Tim Ward , VP of Number Information Services at Xconnect

They will join existing Board members:

Andrew Bud CBE FREng FIET – Founder and CEO, iProov, re-elected as Chairman

Robert Gerstmann – Chief Evangelist & Co-Founder, Sinch, re-elected as Vice Chairman

Rafael Pellon – Partner, Pellon de Lima Advogados

Dario Betti – CEO, Mobile Ecosystem Forum

Jimmy Jones – Head of Security ZARIOT

Each new Board member serves a two-year term on the MEF Board.

For more information, please visit Kaleyra's website at www.kaleyra.com .

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers

Kaleyra Contacts

Marketing Contacts:

Zephrin Lasker

Executive Vice President, Marketing & Strategic Alliances

zephrin.lasker@kaleyra.com

Lori Perkins

Senior Director – Marketing and Communications

lori.perkins@kaleyra.com

Investor Contacts:

Colin Gillis

Vice President of Investor Relations

colin.gillis@kaleyra.com

Shannon Devine or Mark Schwalenberg

MZ North America

203-741-8811

KLR@mzgroup.us

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kaleyra US