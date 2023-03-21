Verkada Opens Five New Offices, Continues Staffing Up Amid U.S. and International Expansion

Leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security is growing its team across new hubs in New York City, Philadelphia, Toronto, Mexico City and Tokyo

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a leader in enterprise building security and management, today announced the opening of new offices in New York City, Philadelphia, Toronto, Mexico City and Tokyo. Verkada's new offices will serve as sales hubs, helping Verkada advance on its vision to build the operating system for the physical world.

(PRNewsfoto/Verkada) (PRNewswire)

"Over the past 12 months, we've grown tremendously: we've expanded our team by 60% and continued to expand our product offerings. Today, we empower more than 15,000 customers to protect their people and property," said Filip Kaliszan, CEO of Verkada. "We are transforming the reliability, user experience and design of the connected building of the future. Staffed by world-class talent, these newly-opened hubs are essential to Verkada's continued growth and innovation as we scale globally."

Verkada is currently recruiting for more than 300 roles as it staffs up its new offices and continues its broader hiring efforts. Most recently, the company unveiled a new engineering hub in Krakow, Poland and today has 14 offices in the U.S. and around the world. Verkada also doubled its valuation to $3.2 billion in September 2022 with the close of its $205 million Series D funding .

The company was recently named to Inc.'s Best in Business and Best Workplaces lists. In addition, Verkada was honored as a LinkedIn Top Startup for four years in a row, and received Best Places to Work awards from the San Francisco Business Times, Built In, and the Silicon Valley Business Journal, among other accolades.

For more information on Verkada's products and the impact they are delivering to customers today, see here .

About Verkada

Verkada is leading the cloud-managed enterprise building security industry by enabling over 15,700 organizations in over 70 countries to protect their people and property in a way that respects individuals' privacy. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada offers seven product lines — video security cameras, door-based access control, environmental sensors, alarms, guest management, mailroom management and intercoms — that provide unparalleled visibility through a single cloud-based software platform. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Verkada