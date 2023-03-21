Wildfire Systems Named Top 100 Retail Tech Company by CB Insights

Industry leading white-label shopping rewards platform recognized for helping retail brands increase digital customer engagement

SAN DIEGO , March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Systems , an innovative fintech platform that powers white-label rewards programs and shopping platforms, announced that it has been named to the CB Insights third annual Retail Tech 100 , which showcases the 100 most promising private retail tech companies in the world.

Wildfire Systems' enterprise platform enables partners to embed social commerce, rewards, and cashback offerings within their existing services. Its patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for partners. By harnessing word-of-mouth recommendations, Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 30,000 online merchants including 1800-flowers, Dell, Macy’s, and Sephora. (PRNewsfoto/Wildfire Systems) (PRNewswire)

Wildfire was recognized by CB Insights for its role in digital customer engagement. The category, which included Wildfire and 15 additional industry leaders, is the biggest category in this year's list. CB Insights recognized all 16 companies for their ability to connect with shoppers across platforms and channels, with a focus on personalization and loyalty.

Wildfire's platform powers rewards and loyalty programs for clients including large financial institutions and technology companies which allows those companies to help their customers save money and earn money when they shop online with coupons and cashback rewards. In addition to helping consumers save money when they shop -- which is even more critical as the U.S. faces record high inflation -- Wildfire also helps its B2B clients drive customer loyalty and earn new revenue streams.

"We're honored to be recognized by CB Insights and named to their 2023 Retail Tech 100 list," said Jordan Glazier, CEO of Wildfire Systems. "I'm really proud of the Wildfire team for the innovation and dedication they bring to delivering for our clients, merchant partners, and consumers."

In 2022, Wildfire helped consumers save on over $260 million in online purchases at thousands of participating brands, across more than 32 million online shopping journeys.

Using the CB Insights platform , the firm's research team picked 100 private market vendors from a pool of over 7K companies, including applicants and nominees. The list includes early- and mid-stage startups driving innovation across store tech, e-commerce, loyalty & rewards, supply chain & logistics, and digital engagement. They were chosen based on factors including funding, proprietary Mosaic scores , market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed hundreds of analyst briefings submitted by applicants.

In February 2023, Inc. Magazine ranked Wildfire as the 7th fastest growing privately held company in the Inc. 5000 list for the Pacific Region. For more information about Wildfire Systems' white-label rewards platform, please visit: https://www.wildfire-corp.com/

About Wildfire Systems, Inc.

Wildfire Systems provides an enterprise platform which enables clients to embed social commerce, cashback rewards, digital coupons, and shopping companions within their existing services. Wildfire's patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for clients. Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 50,000 online merchant programs in over 50 countries. The company is based in San Diego and was founded in 2017. For more information, visit wildfire-corp.com .

