SVG Ventures and Start-Up Nation Central partner to advance commercial opportunities for innovation in the AgriFood Tech sector

Leading AgriFood innovation and investment platform SVG Ventures|THRIVE will collaborate with Tel Aviv-based Start-Up Nation Central to create an Israel – North America bridge to support the mutual growth of both countries' AgriFood Tech ecosystems and the connections between them.

TEL AVIV, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVG Ventures|THRIVE, a leading AgriFood Innovation and Investment platform headquartered in Silicon Valley, and Start-Up Nation Central , a nonprofit that promotes the Israeli innovation ecosystem around the world, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining a strategic collaboration to connect and support the AgriFood tech sectors in both countries.

The collaboration between Start-Up Nation Central and SVG would include long-term programs in Israel and the USA pursuing opportunities to build closer links between the two agrifood innovation ecosystems using co-marketing initiatives, events, ecosystem access, and business opportunities. Through the collaboration with SVG, Start-Up Nation Central aims to solidify relationships with the global AgriFood tech community, particularly in North America, to help Israeli startups scale faster in international markets and increase access to high-value Israeli innovation technology.

Start-Up Nation Central provides a platform that connects Israeli innovation to the world, nurtures business growth, and generates partnerships to strengthen Israel's economy and society. SVG Ventures|THRIVE is an established leader in the agrifood tech sector and has developed an expansive global ecosystem of startups, corporate partners and a multitude of industry associations, producer co-ops and investment and government partners. Through this collaboration both partners will leverage their platforms to drive innovation and create unparalleled access for entrepreneurs to scale globally to solve the biggest challenges facing the food and agriculture industries.

"Our platform delivers incredible opportunities for startups and we are excited to partner with Start-Up Nation Central to support and accelerate innovative Israeli companies focused on advancing a more sustainable future for the global food and agriculture industries" said John Hartnett, Founder and CEO SVG Ventures|THRIVE

Director of Global Partnerships at Start-Up Nation Central, Emma Vardimon: "We are happy to team up with SVG, a leading partner in the AgriFood tech innovation ecosystem, to promote joint initiatives for this sector. This partnership will allow us to expand our global connections for the benefit of Israeli tech and propel deal flow opportunities to the SVG innovation platform. The mutual commitment to promoting the AgriFood ecosystem and finding opportunities will allow us to promote leading Israeli technological solutions to address a common global challenge".

SVG is a leading AgriFood Innovation and Investment platform headquartered in Silicon Valley, and comprised of top agriculture, food & technology corporations, universities and investors. With a community of over 8,500 startups from over 100 countries, SVG invests, accelerates and creates unparalleled access for entrepreneurs to scale globally to solve the biggest challenges facing the food and agriculture industries. SVG's Corporate innovation program works with Fortune 1000 corporations transforming their businesses, accelerating their growth and driving their innovation priorities. SVG's global partners include leading government, agriculture, and technology corporations such as Alberta Government, Old's College, Calgary Economic Development, Corteva, Driscoll's, FCC, BASF, Kubota, Land O'Lakes, Trimble, Taylor Farms, Bayer, ICL, Nutrien, Intel, Valmont, UFA, Yamaha Motor Ventures and Wilbur-Ellis. Learn more at www.thriveagrifood.com .

Start-Up Nation Central is a non-profit organization that connects Israeli innovation to the world in order to help international entities solve global challenges. Immersed in the Israeli technology ecosystem, we provide a platform that nurtures business growth and generates partnerships with corporations, governments, investors, and NGOs to strengthen Israel's economy and society.

