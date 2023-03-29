Accelerate Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

TUCSON, Ariz., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

"In 2022, we achieved another year of revenue growth thanks to our base book of satisfied customers," commented Jack Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., "Though we fell short of our guidance target, we're emboldened by our new partnership with Becton Dickinson and the significant product development milestones we've achieved. The Accelerate Team is fully committed to driving growth and delivering value to our stakeholders."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Added 3 contracted instruments and brought 5 instruments live in the U.S. in the quarter.

Ended the fourth quarter with 328 U.S. clinically live and revenue-generating instruments, with another 69 U.S. contracted instruments in the process of being implemented and not yet revenue-generating.

Net sales were $3.0 million , compared to $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year, or a 9% decrease. This decrease was driven by the timing of capital equipment sales, while recurring revenues grew by 8% compared to the same period in the prior year.

Gross margin was 28% for the quarter, compared to an adjusted 35% in the fourth quarter of the prior year, excluding non-cash adjustments for inventory impairment. The decline in gross margins resulted from inflation in manufacturing related costs and other factors.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs for the quarter were $8.8 million , compared to $11.5 million from the same quarter of the prior year. SG&A costs for the quarter excluding non-cash stock-based compensation were $6.8 million , compared to $8.3 million from the same quarter of the prior year. SG&A reductions over these periods were driven by streamlining our spend within the scope of our BD collaboration.

Research and development (R&D) costs for the quarter were $6.0 million , compared to $4.6 million from the same quarter of the prior year. R&D costs excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense for the quarter were $5.7 million , compared to $4.8 million from the quarter of the prior year. This increase was the result of investment in our next generation AST platform.

GAAP net loss was $14.6 million in the fourth quarter, resulting in $0.15 net loss per share. Net loss excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense for the fourth quarter was $12.2 million .

Net cash used in the quarter excluding financing was $9.8 million .

We continue to work with the holders of our convertible notes, which have matured, and other key stakeholders, and have agreed to an extension of the forbearance period to facilitate those continued discussions.

Year-to-date 2022 Highlights

Net sales were $12.8 million year-to-date, compared to $11.8 million from the same period of the prior year, or an 8% increase. Growth was driven from increases in recurring revenues.

Gross margin was 26% year-to-date, compared to an adjusted gross margin of 35% for the same period of the prior year, excluding non-cash adjustments for inventory impairment. The overall decline in gross margins resulted from ongoing pandemic-related impacts to manufacturing costs and other factors.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs year-to-date were $39.2 million , compared to $49.2 million from the same period of the prior year. SG&A costs excluding non-cash stock-based compensation were $30.7 million year to date, compared to $31.6 million from the same period of the prior year.

Research and development (R&D) costs were $26.9 million year to date, compared to $21.9 million from the same period of the prior year. R&D costs excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense were $25.5 million year to date, compared to $17.8 million from the same period of the prior year. These increases were the result of accelerating investment in our next generation AST platform, Wave.

GAAP net loss was $62.5 million year to date, resulting in $0.76 net loss per share. Net loss excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense was $51.9 million .

Net cash used for the year was $50.9 million , excluding financing.

Ended the year with total cash, investments, and cash equivalents of $45.6 million .

Full financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 will be filed on Form 10-K through the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) website at http://www.sec.gov.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), which include SG&A, R&D, and operating income (loss) amounts excluding stock-based compensation expenses.

Our management and board of directors use expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operating and financing plans. Accordingly, we believe that expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation provides useful information for investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors. Expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as superior to, or as a substitute for, SG&A expenses, R&D expenses, and operating income (loss) reported in accordance with GAAP. The following tables present a reconciliation of SG&A expenses, R&D expenses and operating income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation to comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(in thousands) (in thousands)

2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales, General and Administrative $ 8,772 $ 11,493 $ 39,193 $ 49,236 Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of sales, general and administrative 1,984 3,159 8,541 17,620 Sales, general and administrative less non-cash equity-based compensation $ 6,788 $ 8,334 $ 30,652 $ 31,616













Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(in thousands) (in thousands)

2022 2021 2022 2021 Research and Development $ 6,030 $ 4,602 $ 26,915 $ 21,943 Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of research and development 367 (238) 1,419 4,102 Research and development less non-cash equity-based compensation $ 5,663 $ 4,840 $ 25,496 $ 17,841













Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(in thousands) (in thousands)

2022 2021 2022 2021 Loss from operations $ (13,961) $ (19,413) $ (62,805) $ (71,560) Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of loss from operations 2,446 2,989 10,625 22,047 Loss from operations less non-cash equity-based compensation $ (11,515) $ (16,424) $ (52,180) $ (49,513)

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1–2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release and the related web cast and conference call are forward-looking or may have forward-looking implications, such as, among others: the company's future financial performance; the company's future development plans and growth strategy, including plans and objectives relating to its future operations, products and performance, such as the development of the company's next generation AST platform; the company's expectations regarding the potential or benefits of its products and technologies; projections of future demand for the company's products; the anticipated impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on the company, including to its business, results of operations, cash flows and financial position, as well as the company's future responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; the company's expectations relating to current supply chain impacts and inflationary pressures; the company's expectations regarding its commercial partnership with Becton, Dickinson and Company ("BD"), including anticipated benefits from such collaboration and BD's commercialization preparations and commitment to the company's long-term commercial partnership; the company's expectations and plans relating to regulatory approvals, including with respect to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and 510(k) clearance for its Accelerate Arc products; and the company's expectations and plans regarding its financial condition, indebtedness and its liquidity and capital requirements, including, without limitation, as to the company's ability to continue as a going concern, obligations under the company's 2.50% Senior Convertible Notes due 2023 ("Notes") and discussions with holders of the Notes in connection with the related forbearance agreement. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements due to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: general industry and market conditions; regulatory developments; the duration and severity of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including any new variants that may become predominant, any government and other third-party responses to it, the consequences for the global economy and the businesses of the company's suppliers and customers, such as the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures, and ultimate effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows and financial position, as well as the company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic; and difficulties in resolving the company's continuing financial condition and ability to obtain additional capital to meet its financial obligations, including, without limitation, difficulties in obtaining adequate capital resources to fund the company's operations and address its debt obligations, including under the Notes. Other important factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements include those discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in the "Risk Factors" sections of the company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data)



December 31,

2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,905 $ 39,898 Investments 10,656 23,720 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,416 2,320 Inventory 5,194 5,067 Prepaid expenses 818 768 Other current assets 2,025 1,558 Total current assets 56,014 73,331 Property and equipment, net 3,478 5,389 Finance lease assets, net 2,422 — Operating lease right of use assets, net 1,859 2,510 Other non-current assets 1,242 1,817 Total assets $ 65,015 $ 83,047





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 4,501 $ 1,983 Accrued liabilities 2,682 2,853 Accrued interest 472 909 Deferred revenue 547 451 Current portion of convertible notes 56,413 — Current portion of long-term debt — 80 Finance lease, current 1,113 — Operating lease, current 829 669 Total current liabilities 66,557 6,945 Finance lease, non-current 782 — Operating lease, non-current 1,545 2,381 Other non-current liabilities 874 808 Accrued interest, related-party 663 — Long-term, debt related-party 16,858 — Convertible notes — 107,984 Total liabilities 87,279 118,118





Commitments and contingencies (see note 16)



Stockholders' deficit:



Preferred shares, $0.001 par value;



5,000,000 preferred shares authorized and 3,954,546 outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 4 4 Common stock, $0.001 par value;



200,000,000 common shares authorized with 97,477,546 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2022 and 100,000,000 common shares authorized with 67,649,018 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2021 97 68 Contributed capital 630,341 580,652 Treasury stock (45,067) (45,067) Accumulated deficit (607,239) (570,668) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (400) (60) Total stockholders' deficit (22,264) (35,071) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 65,015 $ 83,047



See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data)



Years Ended December 31,

2022 2021 2020 Net sales $ 12,752 $ 11,782 $ 11,165







Cost of sales:





Cost of sales of products and services 9,449 7,663 6,706 Inventory write-down — 4,500 — Total cost of sales 9,449 12,163 6,706







Gross profit (loss) 3,303 (381) 4,459







Costs and expenses:





Research and development 26,915 21,943 21,255 Sales, general and administrative 39,193 49,236 46,904 Total costs and expenses 66,108 71,179 68,159







Loss from operations (62,805) (71,560) (63,700)







Other income (expense):





Interest expense (2,274) (15,545) (15,550) Interest expense related-party (1,497) — — Gain on extinguishment of debt 3,565 9,793 — Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) 117 (413) 252 Interest income 551 88 855 Other expense, net (227) (20) (60) Total other income (expense), net 235 (6,097) (14,503)







Net loss before income taxes (62,570) (77,657) (78,203) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 77 (45) (5) Net loss $ (62,493) $ (77,702) $ (78,208)







Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.76) $ (1.26) $ (1.40) Weighted average shares outstanding 82,161 61,727 56,010







Other comprehensive loss:





Net loss $ (62,493) $ (77,702) $ (78,208) Net unrealized loss on investments (14) (34) (2) Foreign currency translation adjustment (326) (117) 151 Comprehensive loss $ (62,833) $ (77,853) $ (78,059)



See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited





Years Ended December 31,

2022 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (62,493) $ (77,702) $ (78,208) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 3,000 2,518 2,997 Amortization of investment discount 98 226 99 Equity-based compensation expense 10,625 22,047 16,464 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 474 11,542 11,168 Amortization of debt discount related party 834 — — Realized loss on available-for-sale securities — — 3 Unrealized loss on equity investments 211 — — Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 133 (75) 785 Gain on extinguishment of debt (3,565) (9,793) — Inventory write-down — 4,500 — (Increase) decrease in assets:





Contributions to deferred compensation plan (298) (484) (357) Accounts receivable (96) (770) 1,592 Inventory (236) (415) (1,356) Prepaid expense and other assets 138 1,014 (2,087) Increase (decrease) in liabilities:





Accounts payable 2,920 273 (1,006) Accrued liabilities and other (861) (469) (909) Accrued interest (437) (283) — Accrued interest from related-party 663 — — Deferred revenue and income 96 75 105 Deferred compensation 66 473 316 Net cash used in operating activities (48,728) (47,323) (50,394) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of equipment (554) (603) (1,362) Purchase of marketable securities (27,506) (30,081) (46,933) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities — 250 — Maturities of marketable securities 40,477 38,738 61,901 Net cash provided by investing activities 12,417 8,304 13,606 Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common and preferred shares, net 32,872 42,880 359 Proceeds from exercise of options 7 1,620 6,062 Proceeds from issuance of common stocks under employee purchase plan 224 326 — Proceeds from debt — — 5,578 Payment of debt (80) (360) (366) Payments on finance leases (1,201) — — Debt exchange and common stock issuance cost (192) (1,240) — Net cash provided by financing activities 31,630 43,226 11,633







Effect of exchange rate on cash (312) (90) (78)







(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,993) 4,117 (25,233) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 39,898 35,781 61,014 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 34,905 $ 39,898 $ 35,781







Non-cash investing activities:





Net transfer of instruments from inventory to property and equipment, net $ 168 $ 688 $ 1,525







Non-cash financing activities:





Extinguishment of convertible senior notes through issuance of common stock $ 10,180 $ 38,902 $ — Convertible notes due from related-party extinguished in connection with the exchange transaction, net of deferred issuance costs $ 49,624 $ — $ — Fair value of new note from related-party issued in connection with the exchange transaction $ 16,024 $ — $ — Fair value of common stock warrant issued to related-party in connection with exchange transaction $ 3,753 $ — $ — Capital contribution from related-party in connection with the exchange transaction $ 29,847 $ — $ — Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease obligations $ 3,096 $ — $ —







Supplemental cash flow information:





Interest paid $ 2,214 $ 4,288 $ 4,288 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ — $ — $ 43



See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

