AskBio to Present Phase 1b Results Investigating AB-1005 (formerly AAV2-GDNF) as Treatment for Parkinson's Disease at AD/PDTM 2023 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases

—Preliminary data suggest that gene therapy via neurosurgical administration is generally safe, well tolerated and associated with enhanced mean putaminal coverage and clinical improvements—

—Study uses one-time MRI-monitored surgery for delivery in patients with mild to moderate Parkinson's disease—

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), a gene therapy company wholly owned and independently operated as a subsidiary of Bayer AG, will present the preliminary results of a clinical Phase 1b study investigating the safety and efficacy of AB-1005, an adeno-associated virus 2 (AAV2) glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF) gene therapy for the treatment of mild to moderate Parkinson's disease at the AD/PD™ 2023 Advances in Science & Therapy Conference taking place March 28–April 1, 2023, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Initial results from the open-label study investigating AB-1005, administered to the putamen via one-time bilateral convection-enhanced delivery, will be presented during an onsite oral session on April 1 at 5:25 p.m. Central European Time, as part of the "Drug Development in AD, PD, LBD" symposium being held in Hall G3. Preliminary data to be presented suggest that both the gene therapy and the neurosurgical administration are generally safe, well tolerated and associated with enhanced mean putaminal coverage and clinical improvements. The study included 11 participants who had completed 9–18 months of clinical follow-up post treatment, of which 10 had completed more than 12 months.

More than 10 million people worldwide are currently living with Parkinson's disease, which is debilitating and the most common neurodegenerative movement disorder in the world.1,2 Globally, disability and death related to Parkinson's disease are increasing faster than for any other neurological disorder.3

While GDNF administration has been investigated for Parkinson's disease for years, results have been mixed. It has been rationalized that by improving GDNF delivery of AAV2 gene therapy with MRI-monitored convection enhanced delivery it may be possible to overcome the limitation of insufficient putaminal coverage to achieve clinical improvements in motor function.4-6 Moreover, clinical trials in Parkinson's disease over the last decade have shown that AAV is a well-tolerated and a suitable vector for gene therapy.7

As leaders in the field of gene therapy, AskBio is committed to investigating the potential that GDNF gene therapy holds for patients with mild to moderate Parkinson's disease. Although ongoing trials are needed to confirm these findings, the company believes they represent a step forward in advancing therapeutic solutions for those with this debilitating disease.

AskBio is also exploring GDNF therapy beyond Parkinson's and is currently enrolling patients in the US with the parkinsonian subtype of multiple system atrophy (MSA-P) in a Phase 1 trial to assess the preliminary safety, tolerability and efficacy of GDNF therapy for this rapidly progressing condition.

About Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder caused by nerve cell damage in the brain, leading to decreased dopamine levels. The worsening of motor and non-motor symptoms is caused by the loss of dopamine-producing neurons and at diagnosis, it is estimated that patients have already lost 60-80% of their dopaminergic neurons. Parkinson's disease often starts with a tremor in one hand. Other symptoms are rigidity, cramping and slowness of movement (bradykinesia).8 According to the Parkinson's Foundation, more than 10 million people worldwide suffer from Parkinson's disease.

About AskBio

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, is a fully integrated gene therapy company dedicated to developing life-saving medicines and changing lives. The company maintains a portfolio of clinical programs across a range of neuromuscular, central nervous system, cardiovascular and metabolic disease indications with a clinical-stage pipeline that includes therapeutics for Pompe disease, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, multiple system atrophy and congestive heart failure. AskBio's gene therapy platform includes Pro10™, an industry-leading proprietary cell line manufacturing process, and an extensive capsid and promoter library. With global headquarters in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and European headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland, the company has generated hundreds of proprietary capsids and promoters, several of which have entered clinical testing. An early innovator in the gene therapy field, with over 800 employees in five countries, the company holds more than 750 patents in areas such as AAV production and chimeric and self-complementary capsids. Learn more at www.askbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2022, the Group employed around 101,000 people and had sales of 50.7 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

AskBio Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will," "intends," "potential," "possible" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include without limitation statements regarding AskBio's clinical trials. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond AskBio's control. Known risks include, among others: AskBio may not be able to execute on its business plans and goals, including meeting its expected or planned clinical and regulatory milestones and timelines, its reliance on third-parties, clinical development plans, manufacturing processes and plans, and bringing its product candidates to market, due to a variety of reasons, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, possible limitations of company financial and other resources, manufacturing limitations that may not be anticipated or resolved in a timely manner, potential disagreements or other issues with our third-party collaborators and partners, and regulatory, court or agency feedback or decisions, such as feedback and decisions from the United States Food and Drug Administration or the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Any of the foregoing risks could materially and adversely affect AskBio's business and results of operations. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. AskBio does not undertake any obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements based on events or circumstances after the date hereof.

