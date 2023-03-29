DefenAge® 150K Hair Follicle Serum Won the "Best Hair Growth Serum" Award Presented by NewBeauty Magazine

The Serum Is Proven to Increase Visible Hair Coverage and Reduce Hair Shedding and Is Recommended for Women and Men with Hair Loss Caused by Menopause, Pregnancy, Telogen Effluvium, and Scalp Conditions.

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DefenAge®, the manufacturer and distributor of the revolutionary, evidence-based, anti-aging products, is proud to announce that its new 150K Hair Follicle Serum is a 2023 NewBeauty Award Winner for "Best Hair Growth Serum."

NewBeauty is a leading and trusted awards program in the beauty space, honoring the best of the best for 2023 after rigorous editor and expert testing.

Made for both men and women, the DefenAge 150K Hair Follicle Serum utilizes the brand's patented, regenerative Defensins to target all 150,000 hair follicles on the scalp for less shedding and optimal hair growth. The revolutionary serum addresses hair loss at the source - the scalp.

The 150K Hair Follicle Serum delivers results proven in state-of-the-art research. The clinical studies showed up to 71% reduction of hair shedding and a complete switch from hair loss to hair growth patterns within two months of use. The study also indicated notable improvement in visible hair coverage, and hairs appear more than 9% thicker after three months of product use. The improvements in scalp conditions were noticeable within the first month of use.

How it Works

The scientifically-advanced formula contains a concentrate of Defensin-molecules that are proven to message the skin's latent master cells and spark a targeted, regenerative response. The light, water-based formula is also infused with an outstanding collection of 47 proven revitalizing ingredients, shown to have clinical efficacy on the scalp and hair, including the natural flavonoid Apigenin, azalea flower-isolated yeast extract, and organic pea sprout extract. The formula is drug and hormone free. Due to its unique mechanism of action, the serum is recommended for both women and men with hair loss caused by a wide range of conditions including menopause, pregnancy, telogen effluvium, and scalp conditions. Hair loss physicians and hair transplant surgeons also recommend using the 150K Hair Follicle Serum as an outstanding supplement to hair restoration procedures and treatments.

"We are thrilled to receive this NewBeauty honor for the fourth time," shares Nikolay Turovets, Ph.D., CEO of DefenAge. "We launched our 150K Hair Follicle Serum last year after massive demand from our clinicians, and it is incredible to see it gaining recognition for one of the aesthetic industry's most complex and hard-to-treat problems."

The 150K Hair Follicle Serum retails starting at $148 for a one-month supply on the brand's website, defenage.com , and through dermatologists and aesthetic surgeons, med spas, and other professional aesthetic service providers.

To celebrate the award, DefenAge is offering a Buy One, Get Another 50% OFF special on all packages of the 150K Hair Follicle Serum for a limited time from now until April 30th, 2023.

About DefenAge®:

DefenAge is an American company founded in 2014 by a team of regenerative medicine experts whose anti-aging discovery became the heart and soul of its formulas. DefenAge's products are widely recommended by dermatologists as a high-performing, cosmetic skin-, scalp- and hair- care. DefenAge complies with or exceeds the Clean Beauty standards, and its products have never been tested on animals. Honesty, transparency, and excelling in every way possible are the company's standards.

