Grant Weinstein joins Performio as Head of Sales, APAC -- Performio Strengthens Global Sales Leadership Team

Grant brings 20 years of business development and sales management to help drive the next stage of Performio's APAC Growth

IRVINE, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Performio, a leading incentive compensation management (ICM) provider, announced today Grant Weinstein , has started his position as Head of Sales, APAC. In this role, Grant's extensive enterprise technology and data analytics background will be instrumental in further cementing Performio's category leadership in the APAC region. Founded in 2006 in Australia, Performio is the only incentive compensation management provider with a dedicated team in the APAC region. Grant's hire will ensure Performio continues to be the dominant ICM provider in this market.

Grant Weinstein joins Performio as Head of Sales, APAC (PRNewswire)

"What drew me to Performio was its impressive enterprise-grade offering and reputation in the APAC market."

Most recently Grant held a leadership role in the APAC region with Sisense, a global business intelligence technology vendor, where he drove impressive revenue results and delivered successful customer outcomes. Grant brings both regional and global experience to the role with proven results scaling technology companies such as Equifax, SAP Concur, Sensis (Telstra), and Amadeus across the APAC region. His background in B2B solution-based sales across an array of industries, including financial services, travel, marketing services, business intelligence, and data analytics, made him an ideal choice for Performio's incentive compensation management solution, which serves customer needs across these industries.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Performio to contribute to their growth and success in the APAC region," said Grant Weinstein. "Incentive Compensation Management is critical for organisations to manage well and plays a crucial role in driving the motivation and performance of sellers across multiple industries. What drew me to Performio was its impressive enterprise-grade offering and comprehensive data transformation capabilities. Their reputation in the APAC market as a customer-centric partner for global enterprise companies is second to none."

"We're honored to have Grant Weinstein join us as our Head of Sales, APAC," says Neil Graham, CRO, Performio. "With Performio's extensive history successfully serving customers and partners in the APAC region, we were ready to expand our revenue operations in the region. Grant's proven track record helping other B2B SaaS providers scale and grow throughout the Asia Pacific region made him the obvious choice for the company's performance culture and growth plans."

"We are thrilled to welcome Grant Weinstein to the Performio sales leadership team," said Grayson Morris, CEO, Performio. "Grant's respected background in enterprise software sales made him an ideal choice for this important role in the APAC region."

About Performio

Performio is the only Incentive Compensation Management provider that drives business performance with a product built to handle complexity, a team delivering world-class service, and a proven track record of long-term global success. Performio's product is used by large global enterprises and growing mid-market companies worldwide such as Abbott Laboratories, News Corp, Vodafone, Draeger, Johnson & Johnson, Nexstar, Optus, Wedbush Securities, and WP Engine. Performio's feature-rich cloud application enables enterprises to automate their sales compensation calculations , provide increased transparency to their sales reps, and adapt to changing market conditions with confidence. For more information, visit www.performio.co .

(PRNewsfoto/Performio) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Performio