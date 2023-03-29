Jax Act Legislation Named in Honor of Guidehouse's Jax Scott: Supporting Women Combat Veterans

Combat veteran and cybersecurity professional paves the way for fair treatment of women in the military

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that Jaclyn "Jax" Scott, a Managing Consultant with the firm's Cyber Solutions segment has been honored with a bill in her name. Scott, a former Cultural Support Team (CST) member who supported Special Operations Forces (SOF) in the Middle East, worked alongside the Special Operations Association of America along with members of Congress to introduce legislative solutions to right a decade of wrongs against women combat veterans.

On March 23rd, Congressman Darrell Issa (R-CA) introduced the JAX ACT (co-sponsored by Reps. Kiggans (R-VA), Crow (D-CO), and Houlahan (D-PA) - all veterans themselves), which recognizes the 310 women who served in combat as CST members in special operations and mandates the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to re-evaluate CSTs under the auspices that women were in combat and should be designated as such. The legislation will ensure that the women who go to war to serve our country will receive equal treatment to their male counterparts and paves the way for future generations of female veterans to be treated equitably.

"We are incredibly proud and honored to have Jax as a member of our Guidehouse team," said Marianne Bailey, partner at Guidehouse. "We thank her for her service and for being such an incredible proponent for women who have had significant roles in supporting our military and our nation, and ensuring that the recognition and benefits due to these women are realized for future women in combat positions."Guidehouse, a designated Military Friendly® Employer, has a long history of championing the military community and offers numerous military-friendly initiatives. Enhancing the company's commitment to a military friendly workplace is the Guidehouse Veteran Affinity Network, which is committed to the recruitment and development of veterans. The company is also a recipient of the prestigious Seven Seals Award, signifying our commitment to staff members who actively serve in the National Guard and Reserve.

"While I am quite honored to have the Jax Act named after me, it's important to remember that this bill is about the 310 female operators who will be impacted, as well as the future impact it will have on all of our resilient female combat veterans," added Scott. "Change needs to happen, and it should start with recognizing that women can and do fight shoulder-to-shoulder with Navy SEALs, Green Berets, and other Operators. I hope this bill will lead into further change for females who serve in uniform."

