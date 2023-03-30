Deloitte Consulting Becomes First Corporate Member of T200

Deloitte Consulting will join T200 in fostering, celebrating, and advancing women's leadership in tech

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Consulting announced today that they will join T200, a not-for-profit, volunteer-based organization for women in technology, to help elevate women as executive and C-suite technology leaders.

Driven by a goal of creating and fostering opportunities to support women in their effort to ascend into senior technology leadership roles, T200 members will be able to participate in Deloitte's CIO Program experiences including career coaching, tech leadership development, executive brand building, peer-to-peer networking, and board readiness through Deloitte's Center for Board Effectiveness.

"Since its inception, T200 has been making a significant impact, supporting women in leadership roles. We are excited to welcome Deloitte's CIO Program to T200 as we both continue to support a goal of elevating women in tech leadership," said Wafaa Mamilli, EVP, chief digital and technology officer and group president China, Brazil and precision Animal Health at Zoetis. "We look forward to coming together to help ensure diverse perspectives are represented in CIO, CDO, CXO positions in tech as well as on boards."

Deloitte's CIO Program has been empowering professional development and inclusion for women in IT since the program's inception in 2012. Research has shown that there's a business case for more gender diversity within technology teams and leadership, despite the current underrepresentation of women in the C-suite or in the boardroom (Looking beyond the horizon: How CIOs can embed DEI into succession planning, March 7, 2022). As women continue to move up the ranks in tech leadership, peer support, allyship, mentorship and access to opportunities are all important to empowering their success.

"In addition to recruiting and retaining talented, experienced women in technology, organizations should do a better job providing unequivocal support as women step into tech leadership roles," said Lou DiLorenzo, U.S. CIO Program leader and Monitor Deloitte AI and data strategy practice managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "By actively participating in the T200 community, we will work to empower female tech leaders and the impact they are making on their companies and the marketplace as a whole."

"As the required competencies for technology leaders fundamentally change, Deloitte's CIO Program, along with Monitor Deloitte's strategy team, will focus on helping to inform and empower women in their roles as leaders, technologists, mentors and trailblazers by bringing perspectives and experiences focused on both the heart-of-the-business and technology issues," said Anjali Shaikh, U.S. CIO Experience Director and senior manager, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Providing women opportunities to help them develop as leaders, navigate careers, and build networks can help them personally and collectively as a community."

"Now more than ever, technology is at the core of leading business strategy. We are committed to helping advance diversity and inclusion in tech leadership roles that are critical to realizing the growth ambitions of their organizations," said Kristen Stuart, U.S. consulting strategy leader, and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

Deloitte's CIO Program delivers trusted, personal experiences and relevant insights to technology leaders at the moments that matter most. As expectations continue to expand across the enterprise, we help empower CIOs and technology leaders to deliver value with strategies that drive the future of their business and keep pace with the latest research and emerging technologies across their career lifecycles. For more on Deloitte's CIO Program, click here.

