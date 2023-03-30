Global Sustainability Consultancy Awarded 17th Consecutive Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence and 19th Consecutive Service and Product Provider Award

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGIE Impact , a leader in sustainability transformation solutions, today announced it has been awarded its 17th consecutive win for ENERGY STAR's® 2023 Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award, and 19th consecutive win in the Service and Product Provider category by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Over the years, ENERGY STAR has been an important component in the sustainability transformation and decarbonization work ENGIE Impact provides to many of the world's largest corporations.

ENGIE Impact Honored by U.S. EPA as 2023 ENERGY STAR® Awards Winner (PRNewswire)

ENERGY STAR's Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence is the highest honor a company can receive as it recognizes partners who have already received the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and have gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition. The Service and Product Provider category honors companies that offer energy services in the commercial, institutional, or industrial markets for successfully assisting their clients in strategic energy management and building design.

"Energy Efficiency is a foundational piece of decarbonization. It is often the most cost-effective option for our clients to achieve their goals and can significantly reduce the amount of renewable energy needing to be procured on their journey to Net Zero," said Matt Pittinger, Manager, Energy & Water Advising at ENGIE Impact. "ENERGY STAR is an essential building block for many of our customers to determine their carbon footprint and is a tremendous resource with best-practice strategies for energy, carbon, and cost reduction."

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis, protecting public health, and creating a clean energy future for everyone.

ENGIE Impact helps organizations bridge the gap between setting aspirational sustainability targets and taking real action to achieve decarbonization goals, and supports some of the world's largest companies on their net zero journeys, among them Procter & Gamble, Netflix, Faurecia and 25% of global Fortune 500 brands. Over the last six years, ENGIE Impact has helped its clients collectively save nearly $1 billion through reduced energy usage. At the same time, they reduced GHG emissions equivalent to that of nearly 900,000 passenger vehicles operated for a year.

For a complete list of 2023 winners and more information about the ENERGY STAR awards program, visit www.energystar.gov/awardwinners .

About ENGIE Impact

ENGIE Impact delivers sustainability solutions and services to corporations, cities and governments across the globe. ENGIE Impact brings together a wide range of strategic and technical capabilities, to provide a comprehensive offer to support clients in tackling their complex sustainability challenges from strategy to execution. With 23+ offices worldwide and headquarters in New York City, ENGIE Impact today has a portfolio of over 1,000 clients, including 20% of the Fortune 500 Companies, across more than 1,000,000 locations. ENGIE Impact is part of the ENGIE Group, a global leader in the zero-carbon transition.

About ENGIE

ENGIE is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. With its 96,000 employees, its customers, partners and stakeholders, the Group is committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally-friendly solutions. Inspired by its purpose ("raison d'être"), ENGIE reconciles economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on its key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to its customers. Turnover in 2022: 93.9 billion Euros. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Euro 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Europe 120 / France 20, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

ENGIE Impact Named Official Partner of Climate Week NYC 2022 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ENGIE Impact