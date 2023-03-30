Improved IEC Documentation for ASCO Power Transfer Switches

The ratings table adds ease to understanding IEC offer and selecting the most appropriate transfer switch models for facilities based in over 60 countries across Europe, Asia, and other continents.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO Power Technologies presents how its line of industry-leading transfer switches meets and exceeds the International Electrical Commission standards with an IEC Transfer Switch Ratings table. Accessible on ASCOPower.com, the ratings table guides industry professionals in finding adequate over-current protection that helps promote resilience.

The table presents ratings for transfer switches in accordance with Edition 2.1 of the IEC Standard 60947 – Low Voltage Switchgear and Controlgear. Industry professionals can use this information to:

Gain flexibility during equipment specification

Streamline code compliance by indicating safety and performance

Improve power system resilience using equipment with a demonstrated withstand capability

"The ratings table enables ASCO Power to expand its reach and make its solutions more accessible to the 60 member countries of the IEC," said Roger Chi-Kung Lee, Director of Sales at ASCO Power Technologies.

Transfer switches are the last distribution devices feeding critical loads of a facility. Being informed of the transfer switch rating a project requires is key to maximizing equipment costs and service life. This helps ensure that the transfer switch will be properly rated for a facility's power system.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. As part of Schneider Electric, ASCO Power offers industry-leading power source and load management solutions that maximize resilience and sustainability to solve emerging power challenges.

The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations.

