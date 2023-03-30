SCREENVISION MEDIA EXTENDS ADVERTISING & CONTENT PARTNERSHIP WITH MARCUS THEATRES®

Nation's Fourth Largest Exhibitor Renews with Screenvision;

Cites Strength of Network, Capital Structure and Growing Profitability

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering comprehensive premium video advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, e-gaming platforms and select sports and music venues, today announced that it has extended its longstanding relationship with Marcus Theatres®, a division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS).

Marcus Theatres is Screenvision's second largest exhibitor partner and the fourth largest in the U.S. The company operates 65 theatres and 864 screens within Screenvision's network, including 13 theatres with 168 screens in Milwaukee, 8 theatres with 121 screens in St. Louis and 6 theatres with 100 screens in Chicago.

"Extending our strong and strategic relationship with Marcus Theatres reflects the strength of Screenvision's exhibitor network, along with our leading advertising sales performance and the comeback that is occurring within cinema advertising," said Darryl Schaffer, Chief Partnership Officer, Screenvision Media. "Screenvision is coming off a strong first quarter, with advertising revenue that continues to build toward pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, our healthy balance sheet combined with the stability of our business was instrumental in continuing our Marcus relationship."

The deal includes Screenvision's highly coveted Marquee Position inventory, which is typically reserved for high-profile campaigns featuring cinema-quality creative. Additionally, Marcus Theatres will be part of Screenvision's broadcast and 2024 calendar Upfront.

"Cinema advertising revenues are fundamental to our business and Screenvision has proven to be a trusted, highly valued and high performing partner for the better part of the last decade," said Mark Gramz, President of Marcus Theatres. "In extending our relationship, Screenvision will continue to develop highly engaging content for our moviegoers while delivering important revenue for our bottom line."

About Screenvision Media

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in cinema advertising, offering on-screen advertising, in-lobby promotions and integrated marketing programs to national, regional and local advertisers, and providing comprehensive cinema advertising representation services to top-tier theatrical exhibitors, select sports and music venues and through a robust OOH network . The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network comprises 13,500 screens in 2000+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies.

About Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres®, a division of The Marcus Corporation, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the United States and currently owns or operates 1,053 screens at 84 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. For more information, please visit www.marcustheatres.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@Marcus_Theatres).

